Top 10 highest Wonderlic scores in the NFL feat. Pat McInally, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and more

The NFL Wonderlic test was one of the most talked-about parts of the drafting process. The Wonderlic test was to gauge candidates' knowledge of math, vocabulary, and other reasoning abilities.

Iconic Dallas Cowboys coach Tom Landry started using the Wonderlic test to quiz prospects in the 1970s, and since then, the test has become part of NFL culture. The league administered the test to players invited to the scouting combine.

However, in 2023, it was announced that the league would be discontinuing the test at the NFL Combine. Thus, in memory of the test, we will be taking a look at the top ten highest Wonderlic test scores in history. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

The top ten highest Wonderlic scores in NFL history

Here's a list of the top ten Wonderlic test scores, featuring some famous names:

Pat McInally, punter – 50/50 Mike Mamula, defensive lineman – 49/50 Ryan Fitzpatrick, quarterback – 48/50 Greg McElroy, quarterback – 48/50 Ben Watson, tight end – 48/50 Kevin Curtis, wide receiver – 48/50 Blaine Gabbert, quarterback – 42/50 Carson Wentz, quarterback – 40/50 Alex Smith, quarterback – 40/50 Sean Mannion, quarterback – 40/50

Who had the highest Wonderlic score in NFL history?

The highest Wonderlic test score in league history was by former Cincinnati Bengals punter and wide receiver Pat McInally. McInally scored a perfect 50/50 in the 1975 Wonderlic test, and he remains the only NFL player in history to achieve the feat.

McInally played his college football at Harvard University, and he was a significant part of the school's special teams and offensive rosters. McInally held almost every single-game, single-season, and career record for touchdowns at the end of his Harvard football career.

Furthermore, he graduated with honors from the Ivy League giants, earning NFF National Scholar-Athlete and first-team All-American honors as a senior.

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted McInally in the fifth round of the 1975 NFL Draft. He was the team's punter for a decade and led the league in numerous punting statistics at various points in his career. He earned first-team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl nod in 1981. He retired from the NFL after the 1985 season.