Top 10 interior offensive linemen in the 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL draft features some promising prospects on the offensive side of the ball. Guards and centers have been considered together, as many of them have the flexibility to play both positions, which demand very similar skillsets.

Once again, I have evaluated the NFL draft prospects solely on tape without considering any medical conditions or other off-field concerns. The number two NFL Draft prospect in this list, for example, might be ready for training camp, but he suffered a severe injury in December.

Versatility is a desirable attribute, but specific team needs haven't been considered in this analysis of the top ten interior offensive linemen in the 2021 NFL draft.

This NFL draft class doesn't seem to have much hype.

While a few players may go in the first round, day two could see many talented prospects in this list picked up by teams. I have also identified a few potential starters who could go on the third day of the NFL draft.

So, without further ado, let's have a look at the ten most impressive offensive linemen in the 2021 NFL draft.

#1 2021 NFL Draft Prospect: Creed Humphrey (Oklahoma)

6’ 5”, 310 pounds; RS JR

Creed Humphrey

A top-three center recruit back in 2017, Creed Humphrey redshirted his first year in Norman before taking over as the starter for all but two games in the middle of the front five.

He won the Joe Moore award for the nation’s top offensive line and was named a Freshman All-American. In the last two seasons, he has been arguably one of the top two centers in the country and was named the Big 12’s Offensive Lineman of the Year to go with being a first-team all-conference.

Like plenty of other offensive linemen, Creed Humphrey is a former wrestling standout. What’s rarer is the fact that he is a left-handed center. He can gain leverage in the run game by getting underneath the defenders' pads, and he has a vice-like grip to control them.

The 2021 NFL Draft prospect is a perfect fit for a wide zone-based offense. He executes beautiful scoop-blocks on A-gap defenders, where it’s not always about finesse. He can open his hips and make up ground laterally with jaw-dropping agility, hit them in the chest and then twist them away from the play while he brings his base around.

When blockers try to back-door him, he punches with his inside hand and can pivot off his playside foot to ride defenders further upfield and seal them on the backside. When his gap is free and he can’t attach to the next down-linemen, he can also torque linebackers away from the flow.

Humphrey’s ability to find a way to put his body between an opponent and the ball carrier is phenomenal. When defenders try to slant hard into a gap or linebackers shoot downhill at full speed, the 2021 NFL draft prospect can use their momentum against them and push them way off track. In the process, he creates a big cutback lane, as the defenses have to flow hard with the play.

Creed Humphrey also has a great understanding of angles, which is evident in the way he seals defensive tackles to enable his guards to pull and not go for kill-shots on simple down-blocks away from the point of attack, which he might otherwise miss.

While Creed Humphrey may not necessarily drive guys off the ball on gap schemes and in short-yardage situations, he won’t give up ground and stays inside the frame of his man to allow the ball carrier to find space. He is also used to pulling around the edge on sweep plays and take the first guy coming down, where he almost shoots targets around in space.

The 2021 NFL draft prospect's wrestling background is apparent in pass-protection, with the way he keeps his balance, wins leverage and just doesn’t give up ground. He can constantly be seen shutting down interior rushers from the start by getting into their chest and staying there till the ball comes out.

That was seen pretty much throughout Senior Bowl, where he latched on his paws and ended reps right there. Creed Humphrey even shut down Washington’s Levi Onwuzurike in their first meeting in one-on-ones.

Humphrey can immediately identify his target. He is really quick in gaining ground laterally to square up rushers and gets himself in position on slide protections. While he might not have crazy quick feet, his strength allows him to grab without being called for holding.

Creed Humphrey can plant his trunks into the turf and stymie secondary rushers in games up front or blitz linebackers. The 2021 NFL draft prospect is highly alert for rushers sliding into either A-gap late when uncovered. He is also ready to stun them if they try coming his way.

He was also used quite a bit as a personal protector, pulling out to the edge on rollout protections or some play-action concepts. The 2021 NFL draft prospect has been one of the key leaders for his OU program and can call out signals. In almost 1300 career pass-blocking snaps, Creed Humphrey has never been responsible for a single sack and has had just two hits on the QB.

Nevertheless, Humphrey can get caught leaning into blocks in the run game, and he shows a little hesitancy with his climbs up to linebackers rather than aiming at spots. He got banged around quite a bit by Baylor’s Bravvion Roy in the Big 12 Championship game at the end of the 2019 season, allowing five pressures on the day.

Humphrey could have problems against NFL nose-tackles, as he may not be able to grab and torque their bodies as he did in the Big 12. He looked a tad bit slow last season, not getting out in front as aggressively on screen passes. Moreover, he lacks arm-length, as his arms are just under 32 inches long.

His numbers may be impressive, but with a lot of three-man rushes, he wasn’t left one-on-one with great athletes all the time. The 2021 NFL draft prospect wasn’t challenged quite as much as some other guys in more defensive conferences.

However, Humphrey brings a lot to the next level. For a team that runs a lot of outside zones and needs somebody who can preserve the integrity and depth of the pocket, Humphrey could be a good addition.

The 2021 NFL draft prospect might not create a ton of movement or fit well in a gap-heavy scheme, but he has been a dominant player ever since he stepped onto the field for the Sooner. When he went to Mobile, he basically lost one total rep against a very talented class of defensive linemen.

