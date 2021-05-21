Top 10 most hyped up NFL rookies right now

NFL rookies have entered their teams' minicamps as they begin preparations for the 2021 season.

Fans are excited to see the young stars that their teams picked during the 2021 NFL draft suit up and showcase their talent on the field.

While all 32 teams have rookies their fans are excited about, some of these young players are superstars in the making and everyone in and around the league is eager to see them in action.

Let's take a look at the top-10 most hyped-up rookies in the NFL right now.

10 Most hyped NFL rookies

#1 - Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase is the most hyped-up rookie heading into the 2021 season. He's reuniting with his former college teammate Joe Burrow.

Chase is a stellar wide receiver and does not lack self-belief, as evident from his claim that he will break every Cincinnati Bengals receiving record. The team will be hoping that Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow pick up where they left off at LSU.

Ja'Marr Chase rookie projections 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oJswVdvvcz — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) May 15, 2021

#2 - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence has been the talk of the town in Jacksonville since they secured the top pick in the 2021 NFL draft at the end of last season.

He's the second most hyped NFL rookie up coming into the 2021 season. Lawrence will have to carry the Jacksonville Jaguars offense on his shoulders this season.

#3 - Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets

The New York Jets made a huge gamble by picking Zach Wilson second overall in the 2021 NFL draft.

After his Pro Day, Wilson climbed up the draft board because of his arm talent. The Jets are handing over the keys to the franchise to the former BYU quarterback.

#4 - Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts is possibly the best college talent in recent years.

Pitts has a lot of hype behind him heading into the upcoming season. Atlanta Falcons fans expect Kyle Pitts to be a major contributor in his first season.

#5 - Trey Lance, QB, San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers jumped up nine spots in the 2021 NFL draft to select North Dakota State's Trey Lance with the third overall pick.

Lance was a mystery quarterback in this year's draft. The 49ers have said that Lance will sit behind Jimmy Garoppolo but the hype that the rookie carries could put him on the field sooner rather than later.

#6 - Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

Justin Fields' stock inexplicably fell before the 2021 NFL draft and he had to wait until the 11th overall pick to hear his name called.

The Chicago Bears traded picks with the New York Giants to select Justin Fields. The team is hopeful that the former Ohio State standout will be the long-term answer to the quarterback conundrum.

There's a lot of hype around Fields as fans are eager to know if their teams made the right call by passing on the quarterback.

#7 - Devonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Devonta Smith is coming off a Heisman Trophy and a national championship-winning season with Alabama.

He was projected to be the second wide receiver off the board during the draft. The Philadelphia Eagles traded up to draft Smith and have high hopes for his rookie season with the team.

#8 - Penei Sewell, OT, Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions opted to shore up their offensive line by selecting Penei Sewell out of Oregon.

Sewell opted out of the 2020 college football season but remained the top offensive lineman in this year's draft class. Having not played football for almost two years, Sewell will have to prove his naysayers wrong in his rookie season.

#9 - Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons was the best defensive prospect heading into the NFL draft.

Parsons fell to the Dallas Cowboys after they traded down during the draft with the Philadelphia Eagles. Micah Parsons may be the most hyped defensive player in the 2021 NFL draft class heading into the 2021 season.

#10 - Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots

Mac Jones was projected to be the third quarterback off the board during the NFL draft. Jones fell to the New England Patriots, who had the 15th overall pick.

Mac Jones is coming off a strong year at Alabama, where he led the Crimson Tide to a national championship. The New England Patriots are hoping that Mac Jones will become the successor to Tom Brady.