Top 10 NFL free agents after roster cuts

There's always a ton of free agents available for NFL teams to fix their roster holes, but after the 53-man roster cuts, decent players become available for a small price with the season just a few weeks away.

Every year there are some surprise veteran cuts because of a disappointing training camp, or maybe a cheap rookie who has leapfrogged them after a stellar pre-season. Whatever the reason, the free-agent pool gets deeper by the end of August. With that in mind, here's a list of the 10 best free agents available after the roster cuts.

Top 10 free agents on the market after roster cuts

#10 - Desmond Trufant, CB

While Trufant's speed and athleticism make him a good candidate for a roster spot on a lot of teams, he failed to put it all together on the field because of his long injury history.

A former first-round pick for the Atlanta Falcons, he made a great start to his career but has managed just one complete season since 2015. His quality is undeniable, but availability has been a major issue.

Trufant getting cut from the Chicago Bears was somewhat surprising after the moves the Bears made in their secondary. Nevertheless, the free agent will probably find his way back onto a roster soon, as NFL teams love to sign veterans with proven quality during the season.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha