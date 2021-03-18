Social media has taken over the world and the NFL is no different. Pro football players make an enormous effort to brand themselves and communicate directly with their fan base. In a league full of great athletes, it can be difficult to stand out; now the players have clout and recognition, ergo a more extensive fan base.

10 Most followed NFL players on social media

Instagram and Twitter are the social media platforms used by the majority of athletes to interact with their fans. Having a large online fan base doesn't just indicate popularity but can also help influence media narratives around individual awards and honors in favor of certain athletes.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 NFL players with the most social media followers.

10. Lamar Jackson - 2.9 M followers

The 2019 MVP is one of the NFL's most popular players. In Jackson's first season as a starter, he recorded the most rushing yards by a QB. The quarterback puts up great numbers, and his fans are holding their breath for his first Superbowl win.

9. Antonio Brown - 3.7 M followers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver's popularity has only increased after his first Super Bowl win. The 32-year old shared his excitement with millions of his fans after the game.

8. Ezekiel Elliott - 3.9 M followers

The fourth overall pick has been the league's top running back and highest-profile since being drafted in 2016. All Zeke needs is for the Cowboys to get over their drought and win the elusive Super Bowl, and he could soar to the top of the list.

7. J.J. Watt - 4.1 M followers

J.J. Watt is one of the most well-liked and admired players in the NFL. The 6'5 289-pound bleeding heart received the Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award in 2019 after raising over $41 million for underprivileged youth.

The new defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals is beloved for his direct communication with his fans. In one such instance, he posted a message on Instagram directly to his followers about his decision to leave the Houston Texans.

6. Rob Gronkowski - 4.4 M followers

The future Hall of Famer reels in his followers with endless fun and personal updates, but my suspicions are that fans follow Gronkowski's profile for his dog (who also has an Instagram account.)

5. Patrick Mahomes - 4.5 M followers

Instagram followers coincide with popularity, not skill and achievement. If that were the case, Mahomes would be at the top of the list.

The 25-year-old isn't as active on social media as you would expect from someone so young. Nonetheless, fans enjoy connecting with their athletes on a personal level and they rejoiced with Mahomes after he posted about the birth of his daughter.

4. Cam Newton - 4.8 M followers

Cam Newton's popularity has dropped in the past few seasons, mainly because fans were incredibly disappointed in his role with the New England Patriots. Despite that, the quarterback has star power on social media. It could be his bizarre Instagram captions and outlandish personality, but whatever it is, it has landed him almost five million followers.

3. Russell Wilson - 5 M followers

Wilson has received a lot of buzz after his reveal of preferred NFL team destinations. The interaction threw up enticing questions from fans about whether he will stay in Seattle. The QB recently posted a highlight of his workouts with the caption "All for YOUR glory." It could be a calculated post amidst the rumor circulation.

2. Tom Brady - 9.5 M followers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the NFL's GOAT with a whooping seven Superbowl wins. Following his latest win, Brady posted an Instagram story that showcased a series of hilariously captioned snapshots.

1. Odell Beckham Jr. - 14.3 M followers

Odell Beckham Jr. remains one of the NFL's most popular and visible players. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver has managed to retain his fan base despite an underwhelming first season with the Browns.

Beckham's social media presence is faithful. Social media has a low attention span and to stay relevant, it is essential to post constantly; it is the biggest reason Beckham has the most followers amongst NFL players.