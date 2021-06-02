Top 10 NFL wide receivers to target for the 2021 fantasy football season

The NFL Draft is done, and free agency is winding down. So it's a good time to start preparing for your fantasy football draft. One of the key positions in fantasy football is wide receiver.

The NFL is currently stacked with premier receivers, but which ones could help you win your fantasy league and all the bragging rights in 2021? We have narrowed the field down to the best ten.

Here are ten wide receivers you should try to get in your upcoming NFL fantasy football draft.

#1 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas Chiefs star wide receiver tops our list of must-have NFL fantasy wideouts. Hill had another standout season in 2020, registering 1,276 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Only in three games, Hill failed to hit 15 fantasy points last season. Make Tyreek Hill your first wide receiver to be drafted to your NFL fantasy team this season.

#2 Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

Packers: only team w/ 3 top-10 highest-graded offensive players in 2020:



1. Aaron Rodgers - 95.1

6. Davante Adams - 92.0

T-8th. David Bakhtiari - 91.8 pic.twitter.com/UZH8n7z1tg — PFF (@PFF) April 10, 2021

Davante Adams led the NFL with 18 touchdowns last season. If it wasn’t for the uncertainty in the Aaron Rodgers situation, Adams would have been number one on our list.

The best wide receiver in the NFL?

Demonstrating his dominance in 2020, the Packers star missed two regular-season games but still ended 30 fantasy points ahead of all other NFL wide receivers.

#3 DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals veteran wide receiver registered 1,407 yards and six touchdowns in his first NFL season in Arizona. The combination of Kyler Murray and Hopkins should only improve in their second year together.

DeAndre Hopkins has been a top-5 scoring NFL fantasy receiver per game in five of the last six NFL seasons.

#4 Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills wideout Stefon Diggs led the NFL with 127 receptions and 1,535 receiving yards. He finished third in total fantasy points and fantasy points per game last season. These are two reasons to draft Stefon Diggs in the early rounds of your NFL fantasy draft.

#5 AJ Brown, Tenneesee Titans

One of the quietest achievers in the wide receiving ranks, AJ Brown is one player to keep an eye on in 2021. He surpassed 20 fantasy points in seven games last season, the third-most among NFL wide receivers.

Hopefully, he stays healthy throughout the upcoming campaign.

#6 Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons vs Kansas City Chiefs

2021 could be a big year for Calvin Ridley. The likely departure of Julio Jones should mean even more targets for the Falcons' lead receiver. Last season, he registered a career-high in fantasy points, fantasy points per game and targets per game.

#7 DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

After starting last season strongly, the Seahawks star faded a bit down the stretch. He broke Seattle’s franchise record for receiving yards with 1,303 and ten touchdowns. One of the fastest players in the NFL, he should rank highly in your NFL fantasy draft board.

#8 Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

The Saints receiver struggled with an ankle injury in 2020. He’ll have a new quarterback throwing to him this year, after the retirement of Drew Brees. Michael Thomas finished 2019 as the leading NFL fantasy wide receiver by over 100 points.

#9 Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

It’s literally disrespect. But whatever, what else is new. Really wasnt even a question boss, Respectfully ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/Zu9kWMLXrY — Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) May 14, 2021

Chargers' wideout Keenan Allen averaged 20.35 NFL fantasy points per game when he was healthy, and Justin Herbert started in 2020. One of the unsung wide receivers in the NFL, Allen could be a great pick late on in your fantasy draft.

#10 Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

Where will Julio Jones be playing when the 2021 NFL season kicks off in September?

Wherever Jones ends up, he will no doubt be motivated to prove he’s still one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He could be worth drafting with the hope he’s on a mission to dazzle his new team.