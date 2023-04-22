Top 10 QB prospects in NFL Draft 2023 ft. Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson & more

The 2023 NFL Draft is less than a week away as all teams are currently finalizing their rankings in preparation for the event. The draft represents one of the most important events of every NFL season due to its importance to a team’s roster construction.

A successful performance on draft day will help fill holes in the current depth chart, while also adding building blocks for the future.

The quarterbacks have always been and will always be one of the most targeted positions towards the top of every NFL Draft. The 2023 NFL Draft class is loaded with talented players in the position who are capable of immediately impacting the entire outlook of a franchise.

Here are the 10 most promising quarterback prospects entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

#1 CJ Stroud

C.J. Stroud

CJ Stroud has the most NFL-ready skill-set and physical build of any quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft with a strong enough college football career to back it up.

He dominated during his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes, throwing for 85 touchdowns in two years as a starter. He also finished in the top five for the Heisman Trophy each year. His 6'3" and 215-pound frame is ideal for a pro quarterback.

#2 Bryce Young

Bryce Young

Bryce Young had the most successful college career of all the quarterback prospects this year. He helped the Alabama Crimson Tide win the SEC title, while also appearing in a National Championship game.

His stellar record sits at 24-3 overall and he also won the Heisman Trophy. His size is the only thing holding him back from the number one spot at just 5'10" tall and weighing 204 pounds. Most shorter quarterbacks struggle to find success in the NFL.

#3 Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson put together one of the most impressive athletic performances at the 2023 NFL Combine for any quarterback in the event's history. His blazing time of 4.40 seconds in the 40-yard dash is one of the fastest quarterback times ever, while he also set quarterback records in the vertical jump and broad jump.

Despite his lack of proven success with the Florida Gators, his elite athleticism, paired with his massive 6'4" and 240-pound frame, immensely helped his stock in the 2023 NFL Draft.

#4 Will Levis

Will Levis

Will Levis profiles as an ideal prospect for the quarterback position in the NFL based on his size and skill-set. He stands at 6'3" tall and weighs 230 pounds, while having one of the strongest arms of any quarterback prospect this year.

His numbers with the Kentucky Wildcats don't necessarily jump off the page, including 43 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. But being surrounded by NFL players and coaches is likely to unlock his full potential.

#5 Hendon Hooker

Hendon Hooker

Hendon Hooker appeared well on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy for the 2022 college football season before an injury derailed his campaign. He was a massive favorite for the award prior to being injured based on his huge early success with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Had he remained healthy and won the award, he may have been ranked even higher. He has elite upside and promising physical tools.

#6 Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson has arguably the strongest total career statistics of any quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. His career as a starter spanned five years with the UCLA Bruins, totalling nearly 11,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards with 116 combined touchdowns. His well-rounded skill-set and proven production make him an interesting prospect.

#7 Clayton Tune

Clayton Tune

Clayton Tune recorded more than 100 total touchdowns during his five-year career with the Houston Cougars. He brings a ton of playing experience with him to the 2023 NFL Draft, while also having an ideal build for a quarterback prospect. Adding his relatively strong athleticism makes him a bit of a sleeper in the position.

#8 Stetson Bennett

Stetson Bennett

Stetson Bennett is one of the most polarizing quarterback prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. While he lacks most of the physical tools and athletic abilities that NFL teams desire from a quarterback, his ultimate success on the football field is hard to ignore. He helped the Georgia Bulldogs win two consecutive National Championship games.

#9 Tanner McKee

Tanner McKee

Tanner McKee is a massive quarterback at 6'6" tall and weighs 230 pounds. This should help him in the NFL, as well as his elite release time.

He registered one of the quickest releases of any quarterback last year with the Stanford Cardinal at quicker than 2.5 seconds. His reaction time and decision-making will help him avoid elite professional pass rushers and potentially avoid turnovers.

#10 Jake Haener

Jake Haener

Jake Haener recorded more than 9,000 passing yards with 67 touchdowns during his three years with the Fresno State Bulldogs. While he demonstrated ideal pocket passing for an NFL prospect, he lacks the desired size and athleticism to have him ranked higher on the board.

