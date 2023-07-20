Top 10 TEs in Madden 24 feat. Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and more

The player ratings for EA Sports' Madden 24 game, which is scheduled to be released in August, have been revealed. Travis Kelce is a member of the illustrious 99-Club, which also includes players such as Justin Jefferson, Zack Martin, and Aaron Donald.

In recent years, tight ends across the league have improved their games to the point where they can now serve as a receiver-like option for the quarterback, and the fans love them for it. This article goes over the top 10 tight ends in Madden 24, and how they performed last season.

Top 10 TEs in Madden 24: #1 - Travis Kelce - 99

Travis Kelce: AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been the best at his position for many years. Last season he dominated once again and stepped up to replace Tyreek Hill. He played a huge role in the Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning campaign and deserved to get a 99 rating.

#2. George Kittle - 96

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers

While Kelce is the league's best tight end, George Kittle has improved year after year and is rightfully ranked second in Madden 24. When Brock Purdy took over as the 49ers' starting quarterback, Kittle's production skyrocketed, and that trend is expected to continue in 2023.

#3. Mark Andrews - 95

Green Bay Packers Baltimore Ravens

For many years, Mark Andrews has been Lamar Jackson's only reliable option, and he has never failed to deliver. As a result, he received a 95 overall rating this year. Andrews will benefit from the additions of Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers to the Baltimore Ravens this season and will become a bigger red-zone threat.

#4. TJ Hockenson - 90

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings

TJ Hockenson was traded to the Minnesota Vikings last season, and many were taken aback by the decision. Hockenson performed admirably alongside Justin Jefferson, earning him a 90 overall rating. The former Detroit Lions tight end is expected to be more involved in the offense in his second year at Minnesota.

#5. Dallas Goedert - 89

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles

Many people overlooked Dallas Goedert's impact on the Philadelphia Eagles because of the brilliance of Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, and DeVonta Smith. However, Madden gave him the rating he deserved for his contribution to the Eagles' Super Bowl run.

#6. Kyle Pitts - 87

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts had a solid rookie year, but he failed to fulfill expectations last year. The uncertainty around the Falcons quarterback didn't help him either, but due to the tangibles he possesses, he is still a top-10 tight end in Madden 24.

#7. Darren Waller - 86

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders

Darren Waller had another injury-ridden season for the Las Vegas Raiders last season and now he finds himself in New York. The Giants traded for him, and they view him as a go-to option guy for Daniel Jones. He will have an 86 overall rating in Madden 24, but that rating will definitely go higher if Waller stays healthy.

#8. Pat Freiermuth - 85

Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles

Pat Freiermuth, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a stellar season and is on the ascension to become a focal point of the Kenny Pickett-led offense. He received an 85 overall rating for this year's Madden, and there is a high possibility that he will continue to get better in the upcoming season.

#9. David Njoku - 84

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

In a season that didn't have many bright moments for the Cleveland Browns, David Njoku was a shining star. He has displayed confidence in becoming a player like Kelce, and if Deshaun Watson gets back to his usual self, Njoku could have another big season. He is currently an 84 overall in Madden 24.

#10. Evan Engram - 84

Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars took a huge leap last season under Doug Pederson and Evan Engram played a huge role in their success. The tight end has an 84 overall rating this year, and having recently signed a new contract, he will continue to play a big role in the Jags offense.

