Top 10 WR prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft ft. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Zay Flowers & more

The 2023 NFL Draft is quickly approaching as all teams are diligently preparing for one of the most important annual events of the offseason. The draft offers every team an opportunity to improve their roster by adding immediate contributors and future building blocks for their franchise. A strong draft can significantly change the outlook of any team.

One of the most important positions for teams to target during the draft is wide receivers. Just about every NFL roster needs to be deep in this position, especially with the emergence of the modern passing game. Landing elite receivers in the draft can be a game-changer for any quarterback, propelling an offense to take a massive step forward.

Here are the 10 wide receivers most capable of making an immediate impact following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Top 10 WR in the 2023 NFL Draft

#1 - Quentin Johnston

Quentin Johnston

Quentin Johnston has a massive frame at 6'3" tall and weighs 208 pounds, while also running a solid 4.53 in the 40-yard dash. He has averaged nearly 19 yards per reception during his college career with the TCU Horned Frogs and is an ideal fit for the NFL game. His closest player comparison is Mike Evans, justifying his high rating.

#2 - Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Jaxon Smith-Njigba missed almost the entire 2022 college football season with a hamstring injury. He still holds elite upside, especially when looking at his 2021 season. He was arguably the best wide receiver for the Ohio State Buckeyes that season, despite playing in an offense with Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. The two rookies last year were both excellent in the NFL.

#3 - Zay Flowers

Zay Flowers

Zay Flowers impressively recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards during the 2022 season with the Boston College Golden Eagles. This despite playing in a relatively weak offensive system. He then turned in a blazing 4.42 time in the 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Combine, getting scouts excited about his home run potential.

#4 - Jordan Addison

Jordan Addison

Jordan Addison was once the top-rated wide receiver in the entire 2023 NFL Draft class. His stock took a bit of a hit following a disappointing performance during the 2023 NFL Combine. He measured smaller and slower than initially expected but is still considered a top-five prospect in the position.

#5 - Jalin Hyatt

Jalin Hyatt

Jalin Hyatt is one of the most dangerous wide receivers entering the 2023 NFL Draft due to his blazing speed. His 4.40 time in the 40-yard dash is one of the best of all receivers this year, especially for players considered to be in the upper class of prospects. His strong 2022 season with the Tennessee Volunteers backs up his promising potential, averaging 19 yards per reception with 15 touchdowns.

#6 - Josh Downs

Josh Downs

Josh Downs played almost exclusively as a slot receiver during his career with the North Carolina Tar Heels. While this used to be viewed as a negative by NFL teams, they are now utilized as true weapons in the modern passing game. His small size and shiftiness with elite speed resulted in four consecutive college seasons eclipsing 1,000 yards.

#7 - Marvin Mims Jr.

Marvin Mims Jr.

Marvin Mims Jr. is one of the fastest overall prospects in this year's draft class. His blazing 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the combine proved it. He was utilized as a deep threat during his time with the Oklahoma Sooners and should be able to stretch defensive schemes at the next level as well.

#8 - Jonathan Mingo

Jonathan Mingo

Jonathan Mingo lacks the elite speed that most professional wide receivers require, but he makes up for it with his massive frame. He measured 9'2" tall and weighed 220 pounds of solid muscle. This helped him make heavily contested passes during his career with the Ole Miss Rebels.

#9 - Rashee Rice

Rashee Rice

Rashee Rice is a well-balanced receiving prospect with no glaring holes at all in his measurements and skillset. His size and speed combination seems ideal, while his production with the SMU Mustangs was strong as well. He recorded 96 receptions for 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns in his final season.

#10 - AT Perry

A.T. Perry

AT Perry is one of the tallest wide receiver prospects entering the 2023 NFL Draft. He measures 6'4" tall and carries extremely long arms to snatch passes high out of the air. His speed was thought to be a concern with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, but he ran a faster 40-yard dash time at the combine than expected. His time of 4.47 seconds, paired with his size, gives him a ton of upside.

