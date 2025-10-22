  • home icon
  Top 10 WRs to trade for or trade away in Fantasy Football Week 8 feat. Terry McLaurin and CeeDee Lamb

Top 10 WRs to trade for or trade away in Fantasy Football Week 8 feat. Terry McLaurin and CeeDee Lamb

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Oct 22, 2025 17:19 GMT
Top 10 WRs to trade for or trade away in Fantasy Football Week 8 feat. Terry McLaurin and CeeDee Lamb - Source: Getty
Top 10 WRs to trade for or trade away in Fantasy Football Week 8 feat. Terry McLaurin and CeeDee Lamb - Source: Getty

As Terry McLaurin and Courtland Sutton are most likely aware, the calendar has turned to Week 8, marking the two-month milestone in the NFL. Halloween is around the corner, and managers know which draft picks were tricks and which were treats. However, the grind is on to turn those tricks into treats for yourself and make them into tricks that appear as treats for others.

Here's a look at the wide receivers you should trade away and the wide receivers you should trade for.

WRs to trade away including Terry McLaurin:

Terry McLaurin at Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty
Terry McLaurin at Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty

  • #10 - Emeka Egbuka
  • #9 - AJ Brown
  • #8 - Stefon Diggs
  • #7 - Chris Godwin
  • #6 - Kendrick Bourne
  • #5 - Luther Burden III
  • #4 - Rashod Bateman
  • #3 - Keenan Allen
  • #2 - DeAndre Hopkins
  • #1 - Terry McLaurin
Terry McLaurin is nearing his return after missing most of the season thus far due to injury. As such, you can get back some guaranteed value in exchange for a receiver who might be in for another slow half of the season with Jayden Daniels continuing to miss games due to injury, including Week 8's showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, per Adam Schefter on X in a Wednesday post.

In addition to Terry McLaurin, consider trading away Keenan Allen. As a veteran over the age of 30, his tank could run low at any point in the coming weeks as the temperatures continue to decline. Others might not realize this, and you could get a nice return in exchange.

Lamar Jackson's health is trending toward getting shut down for the season if the Baltimore Ravens can't rebound with gusto, which is bad news for Rashod Bateman. Trade him while there's still hope for Jackson returning in the minds of many managers.

WRs to trade for including CeeDee Lamb:

CeeDee Lamb at Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
CeeDee Lamb at Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
  • #10 - Xavier Legette
  • #9 - Sterling Shepard
  • #8 - Alec Pierce
  • #7 - Marvin Mims Jr.
  • #6 - Wan'Dale Robinson
  • #5 - Jaylen Waddle
  • #4 - Rashee Rice
  • #3 - Troy Franklin
  • #2 - Courtland Sutton
  • #1 - CeeDee Lamb
Troy Franklin has been up and down this season (with more times down,) but coming off a quality outing against the New York Giants, his next opponent on paper should be huge. The Denver Broncos face the Dallas Cowboys, who have notoriously struggled against the pass. If you can get him for a logical trade, do it. It could win your matchup.

Trading for CeeDee Lamb would likely be a blockbuster move, but getting the wide receiver after he had spent a month frustrating managers with injury could potentially get you a better deal than you realize. It would be like a deep throw down the sideline for an offense in a 3rd-and-20 situation, but those passes sometimes connect, as can happen with a trade request for Lamb.

Xavier Legette was on the waiver wire in many leagues, but if you missed out due to their waiver wire order, you can still get him in exchange for potentially the player you were willing to drop for him. Legette earned nine catches for 92 yards and a touchdown in Week 8, so if you need a receiver fix for a week or a month, at least kick the tires on what it would take for Legette.

Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.

He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.

Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.

He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.

In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors.

