Top 10 WRs to trade for or trade away in Fantasy Football Week 8 feat. Terry McLaurin and CeeDee Lamb

As Terry McLaurin and Courtland Sutton are most likely aware, the calendar has turned to Week 8, marking the two-month milestone in the NFL. Halloween is around the corner, and managers know which draft picks were tricks and which were treats. However, the grind is on to turn those tricks into treats for yourself and make them into tricks that appear as treats for others.Here's a look at the wide receivers you should trade away and the wide receivers you should trade for.WRs to trade away including Terry McLaurin:Terry McLaurin at Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty#10 - Emeka Egbuka#9 - AJ Brown#8 - Stefon Diggs#7 - Chris Godwin#6 - Kendrick Bourne#5 - Luther Burden III#4 - Rashod Bateman#3 - Keenan Allen#2 - DeAndre Hopkins#1 - Terry McLaurinTerry McLaurin is nearing his return after missing most of the season thus far due to injury. As such, you can get back some guaranteed value in exchange for a receiver who might be in for another slow half of the season with Jayden Daniels continuing to miss games due to injury, including Week 8's showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, per Adam Schefter on X in a Wednesday post.In addition to Terry McLaurin, consider trading away Keenan Allen. As a veteran over the age of 30, his tank could run low at any point in the coming weeks as the temperatures continue to decline. Others might not realize this, and you could get a nice return in exchange.Lamar Jackson's health is trending toward getting shut down for the season if the Baltimore Ravens can't rebound with gusto, which is bad news for Rashod Bateman. Trade him while there's still hope for Jackson returning in the minds of many managers.WRs to trade for including CeeDee Lamb:CeeDee Lamb at Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty#10 - Xavier Legette#9 - Sterling Shepard#8 - Alec Pierce#7 - Marvin Mims Jr.#6 - Wan'Dale Robinson#5 - Jaylen Waddle#4 - Rashee Rice#3 - Troy Franklin#2 - Courtland Sutton#1 - CeeDee LambTroy Franklin has been up and down this season (with more times down,) but coming off a quality outing against the New York Giants, his next opponent on paper should be huge. The Denver Broncos face the Dallas Cowboys, who have notoriously struggled against the pass. If you can get him for a logical trade, do it. It could win your matchup.Trading for CeeDee Lamb would likely be a blockbuster move, but getting the wide receiver after he had spent a month frustrating managers with injury could potentially get you a better deal than you realize. It would be like a deep throw down the sideline for an offense in a 3rd-and-20 situation, but those passes sometimes connect, as can happen with a trade request for Lamb.Xavier Legette was on the waiver wire in many leagues, but if you missed out due to their waiver wire order, you can still get him in exchange for potentially the player you were willing to drop for him. Legette earned nine catches for 92 yards and a touchdown in Week 8, so if you need a receiver fix for a week or a month, at least kick the tires on what it would take for Legette.