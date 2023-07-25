Top 100 NFL players in 2023: 5 stars who were snubbed ft. Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

The NFL's top 100 players list is out and it has a bunch of star-studded groupings. A lot of exceptional players found their way onto the list, which has become quite prestigious. However, with every top 100, there are players left out.

NFL Films released the official list of the 10 players who came closest to making the official 100. A few of them are rather glaring omissions. Here are the worst snubs.

Top players who missed out on NFL Top 100

5) Jimmie Ward

Jimmie Ward just missed out

Jimmie Ward was on the outside looking in for the NFL Top 100 this year. He found himself ranked 103rd after another strong season. The Houston Texans corner isn't as shutdown as Sauce Gardner or Jalen Ramsey, but he's a consistently dependable force in the secondary. Admittedly, there are a lot of good players to go in the Top 100, but it's frustrating to barely miss out like Ward did.

4) Joel Bitonio

Joel Bitonio didn't make the list

The Cleveland Browns don't have a lot going for them, but they do have a pretty strong offensive line. Joel Bitonio is a big part of that as he is one of the NFL's best guards. He came in just short of making the 100 best players list, though. He ended up placing 106, behind players like Tristan Wirfs, Harrison Smith and others.

3) TJ Hockenson

TJ Hockenson is a great tight end

It's hard to imagine TJ Hockenson being better than the majority of NFL players, but he is a top tier player at a relatively shallow position. He's one of the best tight ends in football, but he's evidently not quite good enough to land within the top 100 of all football players. He finished at 105, so he was pretty close to making the illustrious list. A full season with Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson oppposite him might land him there next year.

2) Alvin Kamara

Yes, Alvin Kamara did have a bit of a down year for his standards, but he is still one of the most dynamic players in the entire league. He's an exceptional rusher and has the ability to run routes and make catches. A couple of seasons ago, he was bordering on the top 10, so to fall to 103 overall is a bit of a surprise.

1) DK Metcalf

DK Metcalf is the biggest snub on this list, but he's also the closest. He finished ranked 101, so he was the next person to be in the list. That is unfortunate and it's wrong. Metcalf is one of the best wide receivers in the league who routinely dominates corners and safeties. There are probably not 100 players better than him at this point.

