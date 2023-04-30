Houston Texans Draft picks 2023: Full list of Texans selections

The Houston Texans entered the draft with a lot of decisions to make. They held a lot of capital and were about to embark on a major rebuild with new head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Houston Texans Draft Picks By Round

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Round 1, Pick 2

Round 1, Pick 3 (via Cardinals)

Round 2, Pick 62 (via Eagles)

Round 3, Pick 69

Round 4, Pick 109 (via Raiders)

Round 5, Pick 167 (via Rams)

Round 6, Pick 201 (via Vikings)

Round 6, Pick 205 (via Bills)

The Texans had a lot of picks to play with and were one of the more active teams. Here's who they signed.

Houston Texans' Round 1 picks

CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State (2nd)

The Texans landed C.J. Stroud

With the second pick, the Texans bucked reports and drafted C.J. Stroud after reportedly being more in on Will Levis and more in on a defensive prospect than any quarterback. Ultimately, they went with Stroud, who could have been the top pick.

Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama (3rd from Cardinals)

They followed that up by trading up from 12th overall to pick back-to-back. This is a rather unprecedented move, but it showed that the Texans were truly in on Will Anderson Jr. and they selected him here.

Houston Texans' Round 2 picks

Juice Scruggs, C, Penn State (62nd from Eagles)

The Texans have a new franchise quarterback to protect, so they spent their second-round pick (secured in a trade with the Eagles) to select Juice Scruggs from Penn State.

Houston Texans' Round 3 selections

Tank Dell, WR, Houston (69th)

In the third round, the Texans opted to stay put and select a wide receiver. In Tank Dell, they've given Stroud a weapon to replace Brandin Cooks, whom they traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

Houston Texans' Round 4 Selections

Dylan Horton, DE, TCU (109th from Raiders)

DeMeco Ryans is a former defensive coordinator, so it was only right that the team eventually grabbed some defenders. They started with defensive end Dylan Horton out of TCU.

Houston Texans' Round 5

Henry To’oTo’o, ILB, Alabama (167th from Rams)

The Texans continued the trend by selecting Henry To'oTo'o from Alabama. He was one of the best players left going into Day 3, so this was an excellent pick in the fifth round.

Houston Texans' Round 6 picks

Jarrett Patterson, C, Notre Dame (201st from Vikings)

The Texans continued to shore up their offensive line with Jarrett Patterson. They used pick 201, which was acquired from the Vikings, to land the Notre Dame center.

Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State (205th from Bills)

With their final pick, the Texans opted to go for another weapon for Stroud. Xavier Hutchinson out of Iowa State was the pick at 205 after a trade with the Bills.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes