2023 NFL Draft: Best Remaining players available after Day 2

After the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, there were a few surprising players remaining. Will Levis, who was projected to be a top selection, was still on the draft board. ESPN's top-ranked safety, Brian Branch, was also available. Naturally, those players went pretty quickly on day two.

Rounds two and three saw a lot of steals as a result, but there are certainly still good players remaining heading into rounds four through seven. Here are the best players remaining for the final few rounds of the NFL Draft.

Best prospects left in 2023 NFL Draft for Day 3

Kelee Ringo

It's a huge surprise that ESPN's 50th-ranked overall prospect could be undrafted through the 100s or higher. There have been quite a few cornerbacks selected through the first three rounds and the lack of Kelee Ringo's name is a shock. Nevertheless, he's one of if not the best player left on the board. Some team will be fortunate he fell.

Adetomiwa Adebawore

Adetomiwa Adebawore hasn't been picked

The 51st-ranked prospect and sixth-best defensive end, Adetomiwa Adebawore still being available is good news for a team that still needs his position. He's a talented end that can make an impact on a defense, so his name should be called sooner or later this NFL Draft.

Henry To'oTo'o

Henry To'oTo'o is ESPN's fifth-ranked inside linebacker, so it's a big surprise that he's become a day three selection. Nevertheless, an Alabama linebacker in the fourth round should be a safe pick for whichever team ends his slide.

Roschon Johnson

At this stage, it's more than acceptable to select a running back and there isn't one better than Roschon Johnson. The Tennessee product could have realistically been taken long before now, so some team is going to get a really intriguing running back in the fourth or later.

Chandler Zavala

There have been a lot of tackles selected thus far in the 2023 NFL Draft, but not as many guards. That is probably how the third overall guard has fallen through the third round. Chandler Zavala out of NC State is a solid prospect that could be a starter on some offensive line.

Where will these prospects land in the final day of the 2023 Draft?

