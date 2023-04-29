2023 NFL Draft: Top 5 most surprising selections in Day 2

The first round of the NFL Draft ended last night with a few very straightforward picks. Bryce Young was first overall and C.J. Stroud followed him. Jalen Carter was a top 10 pick. Will Anderson Jr. was the first defender off the board. Many teams followed the script.

Others, however, went off-book. Some teams made shocking choices, like the Detroit Lions (12) and Atlanta Falcons (eight) spending top selections on running backs. Day two was as full of surprises as day one, so here were the most surprising moves.

Shocking moves made on day two of the NFL Draft

5) Cam Smith to the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins aren't in desperate need of a cornerback, so reaching for a corner in the second round is a surprising pick. Cam Smith was the 80th ranked prospect via ESPN and the 11th ranked cornerback. Unfortunately, this was a big stretch at pick 51 and the first Dolphins selection of the draft.

4) New England Patriots passing on Keeanu Benton

The New England Patriots picked 46th and had a need at both defensive end and defensive tackle. Keeanu Benton, the 35th overall prospect via ESPN was available, but the Patriots opted for Keion White, ESPN's 45th-ranked. It's not a bad pick, but it does seem like there was more value to be had here in the NFL Draft.

3) Derick Hall going 37th overall

Derick Hall was a surprise pick at the NFL Draft

With the 37th pick in the draft, the Seattle Seahawks opted to go for defense once again. This time, they took Auburn edge rusher Derick Hall. Hall isn't a bad fit and the Seahawks need edge rushers, but he was ESPN's 66th ranked prospect. To select him almost 30 picks sooner than that is a big surprise and a hard one to swallow after such a good first round for the Seahawks.

2) Sam LaPorta over Michael Mayer

The Detroit Lions have made a few headscratching decisions thus far and they continued that trend on day two. With the 34th pick, they took Sam LaPorta. Tight end is a position of need after they offloaded TJ Hockenson at the trade deadline. However, Michael Mayer was one of the best players left and a projected first-round pick. LaPorta over Mayer is a shock.

1) Washington Commanders selecting Jartavius Martin

Jartavius Martin was a surprising pick by the Washington Commanders in round two. He's ESPN's 77th-ranked prospect, and the Commanders spent the 47th pick on him. That's pretty bad value for the pick and there were a lot better prospects available there. It could be worse, but it was certainly a surprise pick in the early second round of the NFL Draft.

