Packers Day 2 2023 NFL Draft picks: Grading Green Bay's moves for Jayden Reed and co. 

The Green Bay Packers entered day two with three picks in the second and third rounds. As a result of their trade with the New York Jets for Aaron Rodgers, they gained the Jets' 42nd overall pick. That gave them three picks to play with as well as seven remaining for day three.

They spent their first-round pick on Lukas Van Hess, an edge rusher out of Iowa. When the 13th pick came around, they selected the edge rusher after a pick swap with the Jets.

Here's who they picked on day two and how they fared.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Grading Green Bay Packers' day two picks

Green Bay came in with the 42nd pick from the Jets and opted to use it on Luke Musgrave. While Musgrave is a bit of a boom-or-bust prospect, it's a solid selection.

The Pack haven't had a reliable tight end in a long while, so Musgrave fills a need. Jordan Love will benefit from this selection as the upside with Musgrave is a Travis Kelce-esque YAC machine.

Green Bay selected Luke Musgrave

Grade: A

The Packers then traded down from 45, their original pick. The Detroit Lions offered them picks 48 and 159 in this draft. They then traded down to 50 and nabbed pick 179 along with it.

They selected wide receiver Jayden Reed, which is another boost for Jordan Love. This pick wasn't all that special as Reed was only ESPN's sixth wide receiver and 47th overall prospect, but the trade value they acquired to get him is good.

Grade: B+

With the 78th overall selection, their third-round pick, the Packers took another tight end. This time, they landed Tucker Kraft out of San Diego State.

This is not a bad pick as Kraft is a nice player and there was some value picking someone like him at 78 overall. However, they had already selected a tight end the round prior so this feels like a luxury pick for a team without that luxury.

Grade: B-

The Packers opted not to trade back into the latter few picks of the third round and stuck with their three selections heading into day three.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes