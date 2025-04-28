Top 20 NFL free agents still on the market after 2025 draft feat. Aaron Rodgers, Amari Cooper, Justin Simmons and more

There are veteran free agents still on the market after the 2025 NFL draft. The free agency market features Pro Bowlers, former All-Pro caliber players and a few young players who could thrive in a new environment.
Let's look at the best 20 free agents on the market after the draft.
Top 20 NFL free agents still on the market after the 2025 Draft
1. Aaron Rodgers, quarterback
Aaron Rodgers will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he hangs up the cleats. He is a one-time Super Bowl winner, a 10-time Pro Bowler and arguably the most accurate passer in history.
However, the last few seasons haven't been kind to the former Green Bay Packers star, and his two-year spell with the New York Jets ended this offseason. Rodgers has been linked with the Pittsburgh Steelers in recent weeks, so other suitors need to act fast.
2. J.K. Dobbins, running back
J.K. Dobbins is a talented runner and serviceable pass catcher. However, his professional football career has been plagued by injuries.
Dobbins was a solid contributor for the LA Chargers under Jim Harbaugh in 2024. He remains a free agent after the 2025 draft, which saw numerous teams select running backs, but his potential should see him land on an active roster by the start of the regular season.
3. Amari Cooper, wide receiver
Amari Cooper is a perennial Pro Bowler and one of the most talented route runners in the league. He has amassed six 1,000 receiving yards seasons in his career.
However, the former Dallas Cowboys standout suffered an injury-plagued 2024 campaign. He split time with the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills but looked limited for the most part.
With several teams investing in wide receivers, Cooper might need to sign a prove-it deal for the upcoming season. The Dallas Cowboys could be a decent landing spot.
4. Nick Chubb, running back
Nick Chubb is a Cleveland Browns legend, having spent his entire seven-year career with the franchise. However, a nightmare set of injuries in the 2023 campaign doomed his tenure under Kevin Stefanski.
The Browns were active at the position in the draft, selecting Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins and Tennessee's Dylan Sampson. Chubb might be better served joining another franchise, starting as an RB2, and potentially returning to his RB1 form.
5. Justin Simmons, safety
Justin Simmons is arguably the best defensive player still on the free agency market. He is a four-time Pro Bowler who can contribute to a playoff-chasing team.
Simmons has been linked to the Cincinnati Bengals in recent weeks. He could help the team shore up holes on the secondary as they aim to return to the postseason.
Here's a list of the other 15 free agents still on the market:
- C.J. Uzomah, tight end
- Cam Akers, running back
- Carson Wentz, quarterback
- D.J. Chark, wide receiver
- Dennis Gardeck, edge rusher
- De'Vondre Campbell, linebacker
- Emmanuel Ogbah, edge rusher
- Eric Kendricks, linebacker
- Gerald Everett, tight end
- Gus Edwards, running back
- Hayden Hurst, tight end
- Odell Beckham Jr., wide receiver
- Teddy Bridgewater, quarterback
- Tyler Boyd, wide receiver
- Von Miller, edge rusher
