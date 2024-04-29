Top 20 NFL free agents still on the market feat. Odell Beckham Jr., Stephon Gilmore, Ryan Tannehill, and more

Teams all around the league were able to add players to bolster their squads during the 2024 NFL draft, but roster adjustments will continue after the draft weekend.

NFL fans will be fixated on their teams' new draft picks throughout the offseason and training camp, but administrative offices around the league are rapidly turning their sights back on free agency, where key veterans are still available for acquisition.

While many teams have a genuine preference for younger players to fill specific roles, there are still plenty of options on the free agency market.

The best free agents still available who can make a significant impact in 2024 are listed below.

Best remaining NFL free agents in 2024

1) Justin Simmons - Safety

The Denver Broncos released Justin Simmons earlier last month in order to save money on the salary cap. Now that the draft has concluded, clubs in need of a seasoned option at safety should take an interest in him, considering he has made the second team All-Pro for three straight seasons.

2) Connor Williams - Offensive lineman

One of the more intriguing guys left in the free agent lineup is Connor Williams. He is arguably one of the league's top centers when fit.

Had Williams not sustained an ACL injury late in the 2023 season, he would have undoubtedly signed with a team much sooner. He should be fully fit again sometime during the 2024 season, and when that happens, teams should be lining up to sign him.

3) Stephon Gilmore - Cornerback

Stephon Gilmore participated in all 17 games and recorded 68 tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions and 13 passes defended during the 2023 Dallas Cowboys season.

Gilmore can still be a reliable starter for several NFL teams, even at the age of 33. The former Defensive Player of the Year winner makes a lot of sense, particularly for groups in need of an experienced cornerback.

4) Xavien Howard - Cornerback

Xavier Howard had an incredible run from 2018 to 2021, during which he recorded 23 interceptions in four years. Even though he may never play at that level again, at 30, he is still good enough to start for a few NFL teams.

5) Tyler Boyd - Wide receiver

The Cincinnati Bengals' main pass-catcher in the past was Tyler Boyd, who recorded successive 1,000-yard receiving campaigns in 2018 and 2019. However, after the club brought in Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, his output steadily decreased.

Boyd can still be a very effective depth option for a few NFL clubs in 2024.

6) Steven Nelson - Cornerback

Steven Nelson established himself as a crucial member of the Houston Texans' defense over the past two seasons.

Having played nine NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Texans, the cornerback has extensive knowledge of the league's operations. Developing teams or even postseason contenders like the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos can find value in his experience.

7) Dalton Risner - Offensive guard

Dalton Risner, who is only 28 and has a ton of NFL experience, is still a good choice for clubs in need of an interior lineman.

Risner started the final 11 games of the season for the Minnesota Vikings in 2023. His unwavering show of effort during plays made him a fan favorite.

8) Ryan Tannehill - Quarterback

Ryan Tannehill is still available for teams looking for a capable backup signal-caller on the free agent market.

The 35-year-old quarterback saw rookie Will Levis overthrow him as QB1 while playing for the Titans in 2023.

Tannehill had a completion rate of 64.8% and threw four touchdowns to seven interceptions in 10 games played last season, showing a decline in his throwing proficiency. However, in the appropriate circumstances, his experience might be beneficial to several teams in the league.

9) Michael Gallup - Wide receiver

Following a highly optimistic beginning to his NFL career, Michael Gallup was destined to establish himself as a Dallas Cowboys mainstay. But his 2021 season was cut short by injuries, and he hasn't been able to replicate his early-career level of output since.

Gallup, who is still only 28, has a chance to find himself again in 2024 if given the opportunity to play for a different team.

10) Odell Beckham Jr. - Wide receiver

Odell Beckham played with the Baltimore Ravens for one season in 2023 after missing the whole of 2022 due to an ACL tear.

Teams like the Buffalo Bills, who want to revamp their receiving corps, may still consider OBJ. Signing Beckham still makes sense for the Bills, who lost Gabe Davis in free agency and traded Stefon Diggs to the Texans.

Other top free agents who are expected to sign with new NFL teams include:

11) Adoree’ Jackson - Cornerback

12) Calais Campbell - Defensive tackle

13) Carl Lawson - EDGE

14) D.J. Chark Jr - Wide receiver

15) Michael Thomas - Wide receiver

16) Lawrence Guy - Defensive lineman

17) Marques Valdez-Scantling - Wide receiver

18) Yannick Ngakoue - EDGE

19) David Bakhtiari - Offensive tackle

20) Quandre Diggs - Safety