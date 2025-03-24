Top 25 free agents available after final week of 2025 NFL Free Agency feat. Aaron Rodgers

Cornerback Carlton Davis III, edge rusher Josh Sweat and quarterback Sam Darnold were among the notable veterans who joined new teams during the first wave of the 2025 NFL free agency, which started on March 12. Since many teams in the league have completed most of their business in free agency, it is not surprising that the market has slowed down considerably in the past few days.

Ad

With this year's NFL draft just one month away, we examine the top 25 players remaining in the free agency market.

Top 25 remaining players in free agency

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

1) QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers led the New York Jets to a terrible 5-12 record in 2024, completing just over 60% of his throws for 3,897 yards, 28 scores and 11 interceptions in 17 games.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He has been heavily linked with the Pittsburgh Steelers in recent weeks.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

2) QB Russell Wilson

According to reports, Russell Wilson has recently met with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns. Although no deal has been reached with either team, it looks like Wilson will soon learn where he will play in 2025.

Wilson started as quarterback for the Steelers in 11 regular-season games last season, and they went 6-5 in those games. The team went on to lose to the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round.

Ad

3) WR Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs' 2024 season with the Houston Texans was going well before he suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 that saw him miss out on the rest of the season.

The former Buffalo Bills standout had recorded 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns before the injury.

Expand Tweet

Ad

4) WR Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper, 30, played for the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns in 2024. He recorded 20 catches for 297 yards and two scores over eight games for Buffalo after joining the team in a trade in the middle of the season. This brought his season total to 44 catches for 547 yards and four touchdowns.

5) WR Tyler Lockett

In his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks, 32-year-old Tyler Lockett caught 661 passes for 8,594 yards and 61 receiving touchdowns before being cut by the team on March 5.

Ad

6) CB Asante Samuel Jr.

Asante Samuel Jr. played in just four games for the LA Chargers in 2024 due to a shoulder injury. However, the season before, the star cornerback recorded 63 total tackles, two interceptions and 13 passes defended in 17 games.

He has recently been linked with a move to the Washington Commanders.

Expand Tweet

Ad

7) WR Keenan Allen

Keenan Allen notched 70 catches for 744 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games during his one and only season with the Chicago Bears. He is currently well past his best years at age 32, but whoever signs him may still find him useful as a limited role player.

8) S Julian Blackmon

At 26, Julian Blackmon has already made 62 starts in five seasons as a professional football player. He recorded 86 total tackles, four passes defended and three interceptions in 16 games with the Indianapolis Colts in 2024.

Ad

9) RB Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb returned to the field last season following his recovery from a horrific knee injury sustained in Week 2 of the 2023 season. However, he couldn't find the form that made him one of the best running backs in the league before he suffered another season-ending broken foot during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15.

The 29-year-old running back amassed 1,764 total yards and 13 total touchdowns in his last full season in 2022.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

10) RB J.K. Dobbins

J.K. Dobbins' career has been hindered by injuries in recent seasons. However, he enjoyed a resurgence in 2024 with the LA Chargers, accumulating 905 rushing yards and 153 receiving yards, along with nine total touchdowns.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have become the front-runners to sign Dobbins in the last few days after letting Najee Harris leave for the Chargers in free agency.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Below are the remaining players who make up our top 25 free agent list:

11) Rasul Douglas (cornerback)

12) Matt Judon (linebacker)

13) Eric Kendricks (linebacker)

14) Shaq Mason (guard)

15) Von Miller (linebacker)

16) C.J. Mosley (linebacker)

17) Brandon Scherff (guard)

18) Justin Simmons (safety)

19) Tyron Smith (offensive tackle)

20) Za'Darius Smith (defensive end)

21) Kyzir White (linebacker)

22) Diontae Johnson (wide receiver)

23) Marcus Williams (safety)

24) Joseph Noteboom (offensive tackle)

25) James Bradberry (cornerback)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.