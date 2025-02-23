  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Combine 2025
  • Top 3 prospects the Buffalo Bills should look forward to watching at the 2025 NFL Combine

Top 3 prospects the Buffalo Bills should look forward to watching at the 2025 NFL Combine

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Feb 23, 2025 20:06 GMT
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

The Buffalo Bills enter the NFL Scouting Combine with obvious needs for their 30th overall pick. The team's defensive performance in 2024 raised concerns, with only 39 sacks, 15 fewer than in 2023, and a pressure rate that dropped to 23.6%.

Ad

The secondary also struggled, allowing 501 more passing yards and 10 additional touchdowns compared to the previous season.

General manager Brandon Beane and the Bills front office will have their first in-person glimpse at this year's draft class starting Thursday in Indianapolis. 41 defensive tackles have been invited to the combine, an increase from last year's 26.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah's pre-combine rankings include eight edge rushers and seven defensive tackles in his top 50.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The AFC championship game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs exposed Buffalo's weaknesses in the pass rush. As the Philadelphia Eagles showed at the Super Bowl, getting to the quarterback with your front four provides game-changing benefits.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Top 3 prospects the Buffalo Bills should check at the NFL Combine

Here are three prospects the Buffalo Bills should monitor closely at the combine.

NCAA Football: Mississippi at Florida - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Mississippi at Florida - Source: Imagn

#1. Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

Ad

The Buffalo Bills require flexibility along their defensive front, and Nolen provides it. He has dominated from a variety of places along the defensive line and even took snaps at an off-ball linebacker.

His pass-rush ability is apparent, with 13 sacks from inside over his past two seasons. His ability to cause chaos from various locations would pair well with Greg Rousseau and Ed Oliver.

#2. Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

Bond's 15.9 yards per try average would bring a new element to an offense that did not have reliable downfield threats in 2024. The Buffalo Bills' top receiver, Khalil Shakir, had only 821 yards last year, showing they need more firepower.

Ad

With Amari Cooper going into free agency, the speed and playmaking potential of Bond could be an addition Josh Allen could use to make the offense move past fourth-ranked from the previous year.

Pro Football Network's Joe DeLeone wrote:

"Bond struggled down the stretch with concentration drops, but his elite speed is worth taking the risk on his upside."

#3. Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Williams is an interesting option at No. 30. At 6-foot-3, 327 pounds, he provides the physicality Buffalo's undersized defensive line requires. Williams demonstrated his ability in Ohio State's CFP championship game win over Notre Dame, with four tackles.

Williams' draft choice would reflect the Philadelphia Eagles' winning model of constructing from the defensive line. The Eagles' homegrown players, such as Milton Williams, Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter, were the key to their Super Bowl LIX win.

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी