Top 3 prospects the Houston Texans should look forward to watching at the 2025 NFL Combine

The Houston Texans are preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft with six selections in total, three of which are valuable picks within the top 100. Recent news from Friday reported the team has been busy at the NFL Combine, holding official interviews with multiple prospects.

Ad

Here are three prospects they should look at at the Combine.

Top 3 prospects Houston Texans should check out at NFL Combine

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#1 Jackson Hawes, TE, Georgia Tech

Ad

Trending

The Texans have maintained a steady interest in Georgia Tech tight end Jackson Hawes. They reportedly met with Hawes at the Senior Bowl in Mobile last month and then followed up with a formal interview at the NFL Combine.

Hawes, a transfer from Yale, had 16 receptions for 195 yards in his senior season with the Yellow Jackets. He averaged more than 14 yards per catch, showing big-play potential with limited chances.

His real worth is as a blocker. The Houston Texans had trouble last season finding consistency at the blocking tight end spot, with fans growing frustrated with the play of Dalton Schultz and rookie Cade Stover.

Ad

#2 Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins has considerably boosted his draft value at the Combine.

Collins' measurements of 6-foot-6, 332 pounds, 35-inch arms and 85-inch wingspan put him in the 92nd percentile or higher among defensive tackles. His wingspan was longer than 97% of all defensive tackles in Combine history.

He complemented his size with athletic testing, recording a 26-inch vertical jump and an 8-foot broad jump. Those figures put Collins in contention for a top-five Relative Athletic Score (RAS) among defensive tackles.

Ad

#3 Vernon Broughton, DT, Texas

Another Texas defensive tackle, Vernon Broughton would be a great value in the middle rounds. At 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds, Broughton recorded the longest arms at the Combine at 35 inches.

Smaller than Collins, Broughton is an interior defensive lineman who can use his outstanding length to harass opposing offensive lines. Current projections peg him as a fifth or sixth-round pick.

Broughton's Combine work was limited because of an injury he suffered during the Senior Bowl, which could impact his draft stock. This could instead present the Houston Texans with a chance to get value on the back end of the draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.