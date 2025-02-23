Top 3 prospects the San Francisco 49ers should look forward to watching at the 2025 NFL Combine

The San Francisco 49ers have the 11th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft and are well-positioned to get an impact player for their defensive line. The NFL Combine gets underway on Thursday.

NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah pointed out the team's favorable draft position in his annual pre-combine conference call.

"Where they're picking at 11, they're going to be able to get a really good player," Jeremiah said on Feb 20.

The 49ers' defense, one of the NFL's best from 2019 through 2023, slipped a step this season because of injuries. Their run defense has been particularly vulnerable the last few seasons.

With veteran defensive tackle Javon Hargrave likely to be cut after suffering a triceps injury, the team's priority at the NFL Combine will be to find his replacement.

Top 3 prospects the 49ers can check at the 2025 NFL Combine

Here is a list of the top 3 prospects the 49ers can observe at the NFL Combine.

#1 Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The unanimous All-American is the most desirable target for the 49ers. Graham's value increased dramatically after winning defensive MVP in the 2024 Rose Bowl. He weighs 320 pounds, providing the ideal combination of run-stopping capacity and inside pass-rushing capability.

"I'll be curious to see how he goes through the spring," Jeremiah said. "I think his tape is so good, but I'm not sure he's going to totally ace the spring part of it."

Ranked fourth on Jeremiah's board, Graham might fall to the 49ers at 11 if his combined work creates doubt.

#2 Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia

Jalon Walker is seemingly the most athletic of the three prospects. Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 245 pounds, his ability as a linebacker-edge hybrid is intriguing. NFL scouts have termed him a "super freak" with the top closing speed in the draft. His long arms suit his physique well.

But his upside as a defensive chess piece makes him worth keeping tabs on for the 49ers if he remains in reach.

#3 Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Nolen's powerful first step will be a good fit with defensive line coach Kris Kocurek's attack-oriented scheme.

"Walter Nolen to me would be someone – maybe if you slid down a little bit, just to get more value that would be a defensive tackle that I think would be a fun fit for that group," Jeremiah said.

However, as Sports Illustrated reported on Saturday, there are concerns about how Nolen's 293-pound frame will fit in the 49ers' Wide 9 defense. His breakout 2024 season at Ole Miss after transferring from Texas A&M raises questions about consistency.

The NFL Combine gets underway on Feb. 27 and is viewable on NFL Network and NFL+.

