Top 3 prospects the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should look forward to watching at the 2025 NFL Combine

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw their 2024-25 hopes dashed after a playoff-worthy season. The Buccaneers now have to find a way to elevate from a division-winning team to a conference-winning team. That means winning in free agency, trades, and the NFL Draft.

To do so, they must watch the NFL Draft almost like the main character in "A Clockwork Orange." Of course, some players will have more to show than others. Some players will fit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers more than others as well. Here's a look at three potential rookies the team should focus on at the 2025 NFL Combine.

Prospects the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should look forward to watching

#3 - Jack Bech, WR, TCU

Jack Bech at 2025 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama - Source: Imagn

Bech was one of the biggest stories of the Senior Bowl. The wide receiver caught a game-winning touchdown and won the MVP award. However, a history with low numbers and a transfer have left more questions than answers.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers should hope to learn more about the wide receiver to get a feel of what he could achieve at the NFL level.

#2 - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Will Johnson at 2025 NFL Combine - Source: Imagn

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a red-hot offense for the duration of the 2024 season. However, their defense struggled mightily, ranking 29th in average passing yards allowed per game via ESPN analytics. Adding arguably the top cornerback of the NFL Draft would go a long way toward helping out Baker Mayfield's team.

Will Johnson logged nine interceptions in his college career and helped his team win the National Championship in 2023. For a team looking to get over the hump in the playoffs by boosting their defense, there might not be a better fit. That said, as a likely first-rounder, the Buccaneers will want to be thorough in their research.

#1 - Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

Jayden Higgins at 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to lose Chris Godwin and Mike Evans is only getting older. Jayden Higgins could be available in the second round, but it would take teams hesitating on the wide receiver for one reason. He will be in this year's NFL Draft with only two seasons in college.

Those years have been remarkably productive, earning more than 2000 yards across both seasons, but is he for real? The Buccaneers might be able to answer that question at the 2025 NFL Combine.

