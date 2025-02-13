Top 4 QBs New York Jets should pursue after 4x MVP QB's exit

The New York Jets parted ways with four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers on Thursday. They released the following statement on X.

“We have informed Aaron Rodgers that we will be moving in a different direction at quarterback.”

The Jets are set to acquire a new quarterback this offseason, either via free agency or in the draft. Here are the top four quarterbacks the Jets should pursue.

Top 4 QBs New York Jets should pursue after Aaron Rodgers' exit

#1. Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams

If the Jets choose to go the veteran route, the top target should be Matthew Stafford. Despite being 37 years old, Stafford is still four years younger than Rodgers and remains one of the best quarterbacks in the game today.

The Los Angeles Rams and Stafford gave eventual Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles the toughest challenge in their playoff run in the NFC divisional round.

It was a 1-point game heading into the fourth quarter before the Eagles pulled away to eventually secure a 28-22 victory. Stafford had 324 yards and two touchdowns, which showed he could still compete with the best in the league.

Stafford could become available if he is unable to come to a new agreement with the Rams. While still technically under contract, a reworked deal will likely need to be made to keep the Super Bowl-winning quarterback there.

The Rams moved $5 million from Stafford's 2025 salary to 2024, leaving no money guaranteed. Stafford will likely want reassurances before suiting up for his next game. If they are unable to come to terms, he could become an attractive trade target for teams such as the New York Jets.

#2. Russell Wilson - Pittsburgh Steelers

Another veteran who could be on the move this offseason is Russell Wilson. He is a free agent after signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.

Wilson showed flashes of his peak with his connection with George Pickens but was unable to get the Steelers what is becoming an annual recurrence of a one-and-done appearance in the playoffs.

Wilson is no longer the athlete he once was, but as a free agent, he could be a cheaper option than Stafford in terms of both draft picks and salary.

#3. Sam Darnold - Minnesota Vikings

Sam Darnold is likely to be the hottest name in the quarterback free-agent pool after a resurgence with the Minnesota Vikings last season. He was the unquestioned starter after first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy suffered a meniscus tear in the offseason. The No. 3 overall pick by the New York Jets in the 2018 draft has bounced between several clubs since leaving the Jets in 2020.

He repaired his reputation this season with career highs in most passing categories, including throwing for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns. This seems unlikely, considering how his first tenure at the Jets came to an acrimonious end. However, considering the Jets bringing back Mike Tannenbaum and interviewing Rex Ryan recently, is anything from the past really off-limits?

#4. Draft either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders

The New York Jets hold the No. 7 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. One of the top two quarterbacks, Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, might be too far out of reach to draft into the top three. However, if they like the other quarterback, they could formulate a trade-up with potential partners the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 4 and No. 5. Both franchises have their franchise quarterbacks in Drake Maye and Trevor Lawrence, respectively.

There is a steep drop-off in quarterback quality in this draft class after Ward and Sanders, so the Jets will have to be aggressive if they want to secure one of the two quarterbacks.

