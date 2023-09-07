NFL
Top 40 Travis Etienne-inspired fantasy football names to explore

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Sep 07, 2023 14:57 GMT
Top 40 Travis Etienne-inspired fantasy football names to explore

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is coming into his third year in the NFL with a chip on his shoulder. The Jaguars selected the Clemson Tigers alum in the first round of the 2021 Draft.

Etienne was primed to feature in the Jaguars backfield but missed his rookie season with a Lisfranc injury. Hence, he had his genuine rookie season in 2022, playing as a multipurpose back for the Trevor Lawrence-led franchise. Etienne showed his potential last season, finishing with 220 carries for 1,125 rushing yards, five rushing TDs, and 35 receptions for 316 receiving yards.

He benefits from a sophisticated offense in Jacksonville that uses running backs as dual threats rather than mere bruising RBs. These have let him rack up yards in the air and on the ground. Furthermore, his franchise QB, Trevor Lawrence, knows when to hand over the rock and when he has to let it fly.

Per Fantasy Pros, Etienne finished the 2022 fantasy regular season tied for fifth in carries inside the ten-yard line (23), but he only scored four TDs on those carries.

2023 should be an exciting season for fantasy football team owners with Etienne in their lineup.

Best Travis Etienne-inspired fantasy football names for your team

A stellar fantasy football team deserves a befitting fantasy team name. Furthermore, dominant rushing threats like Travis Etienne usually have variations of their names used as fantasy name tags.

Here’s a list of Travis Etienne fantasy football names for 2023, artfully curated from “Ranker,” “Bleacher Nation,” and Yours Truly.

  1. ET Don’t Go Home
  2. ET the Jet
  3. Et tu, Brute?
  4. Etienne & the Beast Mode
  5. Etienne Dynamite
  6. Etienne Enchantments
  7. Etienne’s Elusive Entourage
  8. Etienne’s End Zone Extravaganza
  9. Etienne’s End Zone Shenanigans
  10. Etienne’s Fantasy Feast
  11. Etienne’s Fantasyland
  12. Etienne’s Merry Men
  13. Etienne’s Party Train
  14. Etienne’s Touchdown Train
  15. Etienne's Extraordinaire
  16. Etienne’s Touchdown Escapades
  17. Etienne-tion
  18. Gridiron Gurus with Travis
  19. Heat Lightning
  20. Is This Real ET? Or Just Fantasy?
  21. The Blazin’ Cajun
  22. The Etienne Dynamite Show
  23. The Etienne Express
  25. The Etienne Plane
  26. The Touchdown Travesties
  27. Travis and the Jax Pack
  28. Travis’ Elusive Emissaries
  29. Travis’ Fantasy Fanatics
  30. Travis’ Gridiron Greats
  31. Travis’ Takedown Team
  32. Travis’ Tantalizing Troopers
  33. Travis’ Terrific Titans
  34. Travis’ Fantasy Fleet
  35. Travis’ Tackling Torpedoes
  36. Travis’ Tailback Tornadoes
  37. Travis’ Touchdown Troupe
  38. Travis’ Touchdown Wizards
  39. Travis’ Turbocharged Team
  40. Travisty and the Touchdowns

