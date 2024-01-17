Top 5 49ers free agents whose exits could hamstring San Francisco in 2024 ft. Chase Young

Despite the fact the San Francisco 49ers are in the midst of a playoff battle, some members of their franchise will already have their mind on the upcoming offseason.

The 49ers host the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round this Saturday, but when the 2024 season rolls around they may be without some key starters.

With teams being more wary of the cap room than ever, some important pieces to San Francisco's roster may walk when free agency rolls around in a few months time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

San Francisco 49ers free agents 2024

#1 - Chase Young, DE

San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals

Despite the fact the 49ers only traded for Chase Young midway through the 2023 campaign, he's due to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) after the season. The second-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has struggled with injuries throughout his career, and this was shown as the Washington Commanders declined the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Young has only played in 43 games throughout his four NFL seasons, and totaled just 16.5 sacks in that timeframe. He amassed 7.5 sacks for both the Commanders and 49ers in 2023.

At just 24 years old, time is still on Young's side, but his constant injury woes may keep him from becoming the player we all know he can be.

Expand Tweet

#2 - Jon Feliciano, C/G

San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders

Veteran offensive lineman Jon Feliciano joined the 49ers at the beginning of 2023, signing a one-year deal.

Feliciano may not be a weekly starter for San Francisco, but has played in 16 games, starting in seven outings. This is still very useful output for one of the most important positions in football.

Feliciano aids in protecting QB Brock Purdy, as well as creating holes in the run game for Christian McCaffrey.

His one-year, $2,250,000 deal signed in 2023 may be replicated in a similar manner this offseason.

San Francisco 49ers free agents 2024

#3 - Randy Gregory, DE

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers

Along with Chase Young, the 49ers could lose another piece of their edge rush group in Randy Gregory. The former Cowboys DE was traded by the Denver Broncos to San Francisco in October 2023 in exchange for later draft picks as he was about to be released.

The 31-year-old hasn't been very productive with his new team, amassing only 2.5 sacks since his trade and just 11 total tackles. It would be a surprise if the 49ers re-sign Gregory after this upcoming playoff run.

#4 - Sam Darnold, QB

Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers

The third-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft may now be a backup on his third team in four years, but the 49ers may want to re-sign him this offseason.

Solid backup quarterbacks are hard to find in the NFL, with many teams' seasons ending as soon as their signal-caller goes down. Darnold has started 56 career games with the Jets, Panthers and 49ers and can help mentor Brock Purdy given his experience at this level.

Expand Tweet

#5 - Javon Kinlaw, DT

Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers

Having declined his fifth-year option, the 49ers are set to lose DT Javon Kinlaw in the upcoming free agency period. Kinlaw was placed on IR during both the 2021 and 2022 seasons leading to that decision.

However, he's been healthy throughout most of 2023, sitting behind Javon Hargrave and Arik Armstead in the DT depth chart.

Being selected with the 14th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Kinlaw has had serious knee injury issues which may put them off re-signing him, but they must see his potential having drafted him with such a high pick.