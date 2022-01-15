×
Create
Notifications

5 players named unanimous All-Pros for 2021 NFL season

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp vs the Chicago Bears Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp vs the Chicago Bears Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams
Son Trinh
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 15, 2022 05:45 AM IST
Listicle

The All-Pro team carries a special distinction from that of a Pro Bowler. The Associated Press (AP), Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA), and Sporting News (SN) select the NFL’s All-Pro team. This means that players are not voted in by the public but rather a select group of NFL writers and broadcasters. For 2021, five players were unanimous choices for the AP's 2021 NFL All-Pro Team.

Best of the best in 2021 👑(via @TheNickShook) https://t.co/LNHnF3T2m0

The AP unanimously selects 5 NFL players for the All-Pro Team

The 50-member panel selected 11 First Team Players on Offense and 11 First Team Players on Defense with 6 First Team Special Teams. Five of those players made the team with a unanimous vote among the panel.

#5 - Cooper Kupp, wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams
Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

Cooper Kupp was the best wide receiver by a big margin during the regular season. The addition of quarterback Matthew Stafford elevated Kupp’s game as the two quickly developed a chemistry in their first season playing together.

Kupp compiled 145 receptions for 1,947 yards with 16 touchdown receptions. He led all receivers in all three statistical categories. The Rams are in the playoffs and hope to make a deep run off the arm of Stafford and Kupp’s hands.

#4 - Davante Adams, wide receiver, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens
Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens

Davante Adams made the All-Pro team for the second consecutive season. As quarterback Aaron Rodgers’s favorite target, Adams racked up 123 receptions, 1,553 yards and 11 total touchdown receptions.

He helped lead the Packers to a number one seed in the playoffs and will have a bye week to prepare for a deep playoff run–and a Super Bowl appearance, something that Adams has not achieved in his stellar career thus far.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT
Edited by David Nyland
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी