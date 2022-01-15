5 players named unanimous All-Pros for 2021 NFL season

The All-Pro team carries a special distinction from that of a Pro Bowler. The Associated Press (AP), Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA), and Sporting News (SN) select the NFL’s All-Pro team. This means that players are not voted in by the public but rather a select group of NFL writers and broadcasters. For 2021, five players were unanimous choices for the AP's 2021 NFL All-Pro Team.

The 50-member panel selected 11 First Team Players on Offense and 11 First Team Players on Defense with 6 First Team Special Teams. Five of those players made the team with a unanimous vote among the panel.

#5 - Cooper Kupp, wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams

Cooper Kupp was the best wide receiver by a big margin during the regular season. The addition of quarterback Matthew Stafford elevated Kupp’s game as the two quickly developed a chemistry in their first season playing together.

Kupp compiled 145 receptions for 1,947 yards with 16 touchdown receptions. He led all receivers in all three statistical categories. The Rams are in the playoffs and hope to make a deep run off the arm of Stafford and Kupp’s hands.

#4 - Davante Adams, wide receiver, Green Bay Packers

Davante Adams made the All-Pro team for the second consecutive season. As quarterback Aaron Rodgers’s favorite target, Adams racked up 123 receptions, 1,553 yards and 11 total touchdown receptions.

He helped lead the Packers to a number one seed in the playoffs and will have a bye week to prepare for a deep playoff run–and a Super Bowl appearance, something that Adams has not achieved in his stellar career thus far.

