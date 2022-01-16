Top 5 biggest snubs from the 2021 NFL All-Pro team

The 2021 NFL All-Pro team is out and fans across the board can appreciate the work these players have put in. Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady have been the two best quarterbacks in the league this season.

Jonathan Taylor has been the best running back in the league and if we did not live in an era where quarterbacks are more highly valued than every other position, then there was a good chance that he could have been the MVP.

Read more >> Five players, including dynamic pass catchers Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams, are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team. Watch to see the full team.Read more >> apne.ws/KUkdPn7 Five players, including dynamic pass catchers Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams, are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team. Watch to see the full team.Read more >> apne.ws/KUkdPn7 https://t.co/x4OB17NdyV

T.J. Watt and Cooper Kupp have had seasons to remember, with both setting records in sacks and receiving yards, respectively. No one will begrudge their selections to the 2021 NFL All-Pro team, but there are some other players, one could argue, who are unlucky to miss out.

We give our list of the top snubs from the 2021 NFL All-Pro team.

Deserving offensive players who missed out on the 2021 NFL All-Pro team

#1 - Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Tyreek Hill has so consistently set the bar for wide receivers that when he has a better than average season instead of an explosive one, it gives the impression he does not belong to the 2021 NFL All-Pro team. But while there can be no doubt about Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams' exploits at wide receiver this year, in our opinion Tyreek Hill should have been the third receiver selected.

His 111 receptions certainly make the case for him as they are the third-highest in the league behind Kupp and Adams. Hill also went over 1,200 receiving yards in a season that has been beset with nagging injuries.

#2 - Creed Humphrey, C, Kansas City Chiefs

Jason Kelce made it to the first-team but we are not sure if Travis Kelce is happy with his brother being selected for the distinction ahead of Chiefs teammate Creed Humphrey. But what we can say is that Humphrey most certainly deserved a spot on the 2021 NFL All-Pro team.

He didn’t make the NFL’s All-Pro or the Pro Bowl teams 🥴 Highest-graded center this season:Creed Humphrey - 91.4He didn’t make the NFL’s All-Pro or the Pro Bowl teams 🥴 Highest-graded center this season:🔺 Creed Humphrey - 91.4 He didn’t make the NFL’s All-Pro or the Pro Bowl teams 🥴 https://t.co/o7xgFcgDj6

His 1.3% pressure rate allowed is the second-best in the league and his run-blocking grade is the highest this season and better than anyone since 2017 at 92.5. Though he was left out of both the first and second teams, a case could be made that he is the best center in the league.

