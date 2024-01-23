Top 5 Bills free agents whose exits could hamstring Buffalo in 2024 ft. Gabe Davis

The Buffalo Bills dealt with playoff heartbreak, as they suffered a 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.

After another early playoff exit, the Bills have plenty of questions about their future. But Buffalo also has plenty of key free agents, so the team could look much different in 2024.

Here is a list of the top five players from Buffalo who are hitting the market:

Top 5 Bills free agents in 2024

#1 Gabe Davis, WR

Gabe Davis has been the Buffalo Bills' second wide receiver for a couple of seasons now, but his future with the team is very much in doubt.

Davis will be in for a pay raise off the $2,742,000 salary he made in the final year of his rookie contract in 2023. He is a great blocking wide receiver, as he was crucial for the Bills' run game, while also being a deep threat.

With Stefon Diggs' production in the second half of the season, losing Davis from the wide receiver room will be another big loss. This past season, Davis recorded 45 receptions for 746 yards and seven touchdowns.

#2 Leonard Floyd, DE

The Buffalo Bills signed pass rusher Leonard Floyd to a one-year deal and he made an immediate impact.

With Von Miller coming back from a torn ACL, Floyd was the Bills' top pass rusher and he exceeded all expectations this season. The 31-year-old recorded 10.5 sacks - which tied a career-high - 32 tackles and one forced fumble.

Floyd will likely try to sign a multi-year deal and get paid after the season he had, which leaves his future in Buffalo in doubt.

#3 DaQuan Jones, DT

DaQuan Jones is a pending free agent

DaQuan Jones has made an immediate impact since signing with the Buffalo Bills ahead of the 2022 season.

Jones was the Bills' starting defensive tackle and played a key role in the run defense. The 32-year-old was hampered by an injury as he only played in seven games this season, but whenever he was on the field, he made an impact.

This season, Jones recorded 16 tackles and 2.5 sacks, but his role in the run game was key for Buffalo. It's uncertain if he will be back, but if he goes elsewhere, it's a massive hole for the Bills to replace.

#4 Dane Jackson, CB

Dane Jackson was a seventh-round pick by Buffalo

Dane Jackson has been a key rotational player for the Buffalo Bills in the secondary since being drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jackson was able to start at cornerback at times when Tre'Davious White, Rasual Douglas, and Christian Benford went down with injuries. Although Douglas, Benford and Kaiir Elam are under contract for next season, Jackson is still a key pending free agent.

With White suffering another season-ending injury, there is a chance Buffalo moves on from this off-season. Jackson will likely get suitors from other teams to be a starting corner or a rotational corner, but he is someone who has been an important part of Sean McDermott's defense.

#5 A.J. Epenesa, DE

A.J. Epenesa recorded 6.5 sacks last season

Last off-season, the Buffalo Bills received trade interest in both A.J. Epenesa and Boogie Basham. Buffalo opted to trade Basham and they appeared to make the right call.

However, Epenesa is a pending free agent and is due for a raise after finishing his rookie contract. In the past two seasons, Epenesa recorded 6.5 sacks in both of them and was one of Buffalo's top pass rushers.

With Leonard Floyd a pending free agent and Von Miller not looking like himself, if Epenesa also departs in free agency, it will cause a major hole for Buffalo's pass rush.