Top 5 Cowboys free agents whose exits could hamstring Dallas in 2024 ft. Tony Pollard

It wasn’t an ending the Dallas Cowboys wanted. They could have hosted at least two playoff games after earning the National Football Conference’s second seed last season. However, the Green Bay Packers spoiled their party during the Wild Card Round.

That terrible defeat extends their NFC Championship Game drought to 29 seasons. Coincidentally, that was the last time they won a Super Bowl. But despite the disappointing outcome, the NFL’s most valuable franchise retained Mike McCarthy as head coach.

He must guide the NFC East squad into a spot they’ve never been in for nearly three decades. While an NFC title game will be a breakthrough, their beloved fans want another Super Bowl trip (and victory). Their roster has what it takes to get there and possibly win the big game.

However, achieving their lofty goal will be difficult if some of their key free agents walk away. The Cowboys must find a way to keep these players. In doing so, they will solidify their case as one of the favorites to win it all next season.

Cowboys must deal with their cap while re-signing vital free agents

While the 2024 salary cap is $30.6 million higher than last season’s limit, the Dallas Cowboys still find themselves $10.6 million over the $255.4 million threshold. It’s a manageable amount, but they must address it before offering a contract to these players.

#5 – Dorance Armstrong, DE

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong

While Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence often get the spotlight on the defensive front, Armstrong had the second-most sacks for the Cowboys in 2023 (7.5) despite starting only one game. The year before, he had 8.5 sacks despite starting five games. Dallas gets quality minutes from the former Kansas standout, making him a must-retain among their free agents.

#4 – Tyler Biadasz, C

Center Tyler Biadasz (#63) with Zack Martin (#70)

The Cowboys could sign another free-agent center or get one through the 2024 NFL Draft. However, there’s good reason to extend Biadasz after his rookie-scale contract expires. He’s missed only four games in as many seasons and started 49 games from 2021 to 2023. The former Wisconsin standout is a former Pro Bowler who received a 68.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last season.

#3 – Jourdan Lewis, CB

Cornerback Jourdan Lewis

While Stephon Gilmore is also a free agent, he will command a higher salary than Lewis. Shedding dollars off their books makes sense, especially when they already have Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland as starting cornerbacks. New defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer can use Lewis as a nickel cornerback during passing situations.

#2 – Tony Pollard, RB

Running back Tony Pollard

Pollard completed his second consecutive 1,000-yard season while playing under the franchise tag. While the Cowboys could have offered him another tag, it would have been 20 percent higher than the $11.9 million rate.

Dallas will allow him to explore other options in the market that will feature other free-agent running backs like Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and Derrick Henry. However, re-signing him is best if he’s playing well under this system.

#1 – Tyron Smith

Tyron Smith (left, #77) with Jason Kelce

Smith played admirably at left tackle during his 13th season with Dallas. However, his health will be the biggest question for any team wanting him. But when he’s available, Smith, the five-time All-Pro offensive lineman, is among the best. Pro Football Focus revealed that Smith allowed just one sack out of 847 snaps, earning him an 83.8 overall rating and 88.6 in pass blocking.

Complete list of Cowboys free agents in 2024

In addition to the five previously mentioned, below are other Cowboys free agents whose contracts will expire once the 2024 NFL league calendar starts on March 13.

CB Stephon Gilmore

SS Jayron Kearse

DE Dante Fowler Jr.

CB Noah Igbinoghene

DT Johnathan Hankins

LS Trent Sieg

OT Chuma Edoga

DT Neville Gallimore

RB Rico Dowdle