Top 5 dual-threat QBs in NFL history feat. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson

The best dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history have been just as dangerous with their legs if not more than with their arms. The rare examples that are able to dominate in both areas put an enormous amount of pressure on the opposing defenses trying to slow them down. Here are the five best to ever do so.

Best dual-threat QBs in NFL history

Best dual-threat QBs ever

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5 - Steve Young

Trending

Steve Young was one of the first dual-threat quarterbacks to find massive success in the NFL. He did so mostly with the San Francisco 49ers, where he won a Super Bowl ring and was a key part of their designed rushing plays.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

His 43 rushing touchdowns were the most by any quarterback in NFL history at the time when he retired, while his rushing yards ranked second.

#4 - Cam Newton

Cam Newton finished his career, mostly with the Carolina Panthers, with the second most career rushing yards by a quarterback ever.

His 75 rushing touchdowns and 1,118 rushing attempts are still currently the most by any player ever. His dynamic skillset helped the Panthers make it to a Super Bowl in the same season that he was named the NFL MVP.

#3 - Michael Vick

Michael Vick was one of the most exciting players of all-time during his iconic career with the Atlanta Falcons.

His legs were utilized in ways that the league had never really seen before on his way to setting the all-time rushing record, as well as the single-season record, for a quarterback at the time that he retired. He would be higher on this list if not for his deficiencies as a passer.

#2 - Josh Allen

Josh Allen has consistently proven to be one of the elite quarterbacks in the league during his time with the Buffalo Bills. His dynamic combination of being an elite rusher and passer at the same time has been to the key to all of their recent success.

His 65 rushing touchdowns are already the second-most by any quarterback ever, despite playing just seven seasons so far.

#1 - Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is the undisputed greatest dual-threat quarterback in NFL history during his impressive career with the Baltimore Ravens.

He has already won two MVP awards and has set the single-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback. In fact, despite playing in just seven seasons so far, he is already the all-time leader in career rushing yards by a quarterback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.