Top 5 most expensive tickets for NFL Divisional Round feat. Bucs-Lions standing room get-in

The NFL divisional round is upon us, with the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers headlining the slate of games, but not for the reason you may think.

Other games look more enticing, such as the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans, or the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers.

But as far as ticket prices go, the Lions and Buccaneers game is going to be a seriously expensive exercise if fans of either team have any intentions of going to see their favorite players trying to get to the NFC championship game.

With that being said, here are the top five most expensive tickets available for the NFL divisional round (excluding VIP sections).

#5 - Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs: $193

Now, given that this game pits Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen against each other, one could make the case that this game is the biggest of the divisional round.

But the ticket prices for seats at Highmark Stadium won't break the bank, costing fans just $193, per nypost.com, to see two superstar quarterbacks go at it with a spot in the AFC championship game on the line.

Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens

#4 - Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans: $239

Another enticing matchup that sees Lamar Jackson and CJ Stroud go head-to-head in what could be a classic at M&T Bank Stadium.

For fans wishing to go see perhaps two of the most exciting quarterbacks in the NFL go at it, this won't break the bank. The most expensive tickets are $239.

#3 - San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers: $357

The Packers are fresh off a 48-32 beatdown of the Dallas Cowboys and will be rolling into Levi's Stadium to take on the San Francisco 49ers in what looms as an interesting matchup.

For fans who want to go see Jordan Love and Brock Purdy battle it out, it will cost a cool $357 for a seat depending on where you sit, per aol.com.

#2 - Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - $739 [standing room only]

Now we are getting into the pricier seats and given that it is the Lions and Buccaneers game, that is a bit surprising.

Standing room seats are going for over $700 at TickPick, and that will likely only go up as we get closer to game time.

#1 - Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - $1,188

Detroit Lions v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Now, this game is going to make the NFL and the Lions a lot of money. As per TickPick, an online ticket company, tickets for the Detroit-Tampa Bay game are going for $1,188, per mlive.com.

For some reason, Detroit is the most sought-after ticket and as such, prices have skyrocketed. It does seem like a steep price to pay to watch Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield, but it appears that fans don't care.