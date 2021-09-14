Top 5 fantasy football waiver wire pickups ahead of Week 2

Fantasy football owners should be quick to hit the waiver wire ahead of Week 2. Now that Week 1 has concluded, there are some new faces with higher point values than most owners expected to see. Rounding out teams with these players will surely help owners secure their trip to the playoffs.

Unfortunately for fantasy football owners, Aaron Rodgers' awful 1.2 points will not get them anywhere, but the good news is that there are plenty of players that have scored enough points to be immediately added to rosters. Here's a look at the top five fantasy football waiver wire pickups heading into Week 2.

Top 5 pickups on waiver wire

Jameis Winston should be on the move for plenty of fantasy football owners. If the New Orleans Saints' victory yesterday is any indication of how the season will go, Winston could be a very valuable pickup.

His yardage wasn't the best in the league, but his five TDs are where the points came from. Winston is currently available in 65.8% of fantasy leagues.

The Houston Texans have certainly found a way to utilize the talents of veteran running back Mark Ingram.

Mark Ingram gets the first touchdown of the season for Houston. pic.twitter.com/C1Px9d9VFV — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) September 12, 2021

The Texans might not be the mess the league thinks they will be. Ingram rushed 26 times for 86 yards and a TD. He could be a good flex player option for people needing an additional RB on their team. With Phillip Lindsey only rushing eight times yesterday, the Texans might have found their bell cow.

Ingram is currently owned by 14.5% of leagues.

#3 Christian Kirk

Christian Kirk of the Arizona Cardinals might be the goal-line receiver that fantasy football owners will want to add to their rosters. Although Deandre Hopkins is the main man in Arizona, Kirk still managed five receptions for 70 yards and two TDs.

The Cardinals and Kyler Murray are expected to provide plenty of fantasy points as the season goes on, so expect Kirk to be a focal point for the offensive side of things, especially in the red zone. Kirk is currently available in 92% of leagues.

#2 Sterling Shepard

Even though the New York Giants looked a bit messy in their 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos, Daniel Jones still found a way to have some offensive production.

Kenny Golladay was brought over in free agency, making fantasy owners think he would be the go-to target for Jones, but in comes Sterling Shepard. Shepard had seven targets for 113 yards and a TD.

Shepard is owned in only 31% of leagues. Fantasy owners might do well to give Shepard a deeper look.

#1 Elijah Mitchel

The San Francisco 49ers fans were once again disappointed by the fact that Raheem Mostert was injured and is now out for the next eight weeks. Trey Sermon was inactive by the time the Week 1 game came around, leaving Mitchell to take over starting duties.

GO GET ELIJAH MITCHELL 🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/leMo4225IX — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) September 13, 2021

Elijah Mitchell came through in fine style. He rushed 19 times for 104 yards and one TD. Mitchel could very well take over the starting duties moving forward on the back of his Week 1 performance.

Elijah Mitchell is currently only owned by 4% of fantasy owners. With injuries piling up for the 49ers, it would be wise to pick up Mitchell as soon as possible.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha