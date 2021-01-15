Top 5 fantasy quarterback rankings for the NFL Divisional Round Playoffs

Two hundred fifty-six regular-season games and Wild Card Weekend have come to an end, and the 2020-2021 NFL Playoffs are now underway.

Fantasy football has been growing in popularity in recent years. It is an easy way to forget about what your other teams did for the ultimate shot at salvation.

With the Divisional Round of the playoffs kicking off on Saturday, here are the fantasy football rankings.

5) Drew Brees vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Wild Card Round - Chicago Bears v New Orleans Saints

In the game against Chicago Bears, Drew Brees completed 28 of 39 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. it seems he has all of his abilities back and can seize the 16th-ranked defense (19.34 points) in the playoffs' Divisional Round.

4) Aaron Rodgers vs Los Angeles Rams

Aaron Rodgers targeting end zone in last 2 seasons



🎯 40 TDs

🎯 0 INTs pic.twitter.com/ev7mqIDIB9 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 15, 2021

Advertisement

The anticipated NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers takes on the number one defense against QBs (13.52); Rodgers might luck out since Aaron Donald is beaten up and might be a hint slower getting off the line.

The Rams could struggle to pressurize him and Rodgers could pick them apart, even with Davante Adams's match up with Jalen Ramsey.

3) Lamar Jackson vs Buffalo Bills

Lamar Jackson rushing since Week 13



💨 566 yards (3rd among all players)

💨 7.9 yards per attempt (3rd) pic.twitter.com/6SAJnyGgNz — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 14, 2021

The 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson had some negative chatter behind his back. However, Jackson proved them wrong by acting like his former self.

In week 13, Jackson has 13 touchdowns and 566 yards rushing. One hundred thirty-three of those yards came last week on 16 carries.

The Buffalo Bills were 21st in rushing yards, gave up seven touchdowns and were tied for second-highest in the league.

2) Josh Allen vs Baltimore Ravens

Advertisement

Buffalo Bills v San Francisco 49ers

Josh Allen proceeds to show his unbelievable progression in only year three of his career.

Allen went 26 of 35 for 324 yards, two touchdowns, and 11 carries for 54 yards, including a touchdown during last Saturday's win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Baltimore Ravens are ninth in points allowed to quarterbacks (16.92).

1) Patrick Mahomes vs Cleveland Browns

The Browns are 25th against the quarterback position in 2020 (19.91). Patrick Mahomes and other Kansas City Chiefs' players had a week off, and Andy Reid had a week to devise up a game plan.

Unfortunately for Cleveland, it looks like things for them are going to come to an end.

The Chiefs offense scored 53 touchdowns during the 2020 regular season, which was sixth in the NFL, and Mahomes was involved on 40 of the touchdowns (75.4%), despite sitting out Week 17.