Top 5 Greatest NFL Punters of All-Time

When it comes to punters in the NFL, there have been some truly elite players throughout the history of the league. These players have been able to consistently pin opposing teams deep into their own territory and have been valuable assets to their teams.

Here are the top 5 punters in NFL history

#1 Ray Guy

NFL Class of 2014 Enshrinement Ceremony

Ray Guy played for the Oakland Raiders from 1973 to 1986 and was known for his ability to consistently pin opposing teams deep in their own territory. He was the first punter to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014 and is widely considered to be the best punter of all time.

#2 Shane Lechler

Oakland Raiders v Denver Broncos

Shane Lechler played for the Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans from 2000 to 2018. He has the highest career gross average of punting yards in NFL history with 47.6 yards per punt. He was a 7-time Pro Bowler and is known for his consistency and accuracy.

#3 Sammy Baugh

Sammy Baugh of the Redskins

Sammy Baugh played for the Washington Redskins from 1937 to 1952 and was known for his ability to consistently pin opposing teams deep in their own territory. He is a 6-time Pro Bowler and was known for his versatility as a quarterback, defensive back, and punter.

#4 Craig Hentrich

New York Jets v Tennessee Titans Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs St. Louis Rams - October 18, 2004

Craig Hentrich played for the Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans, and New Orleans Saints from 1995 to 2010. He has the third-highest career net punting average in NFL history with 39.2 yards per punt. He is a 2-time Pro Bowler and is known for his consistency and accuracy. He was also known for his ability to make clutch kicks in pressure situations.

#5 Sean Landeta

New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Rams

Sean Landeta played for the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, St. Louis Rams, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1985 to 2005. He has the fourth-highest career net punting average in NFL history with 38.8 yards per punt. He is a 2-time Pro Bowler and is known for his consistency and accuracy. He was also known for his ability to make clutch kicks in pressure situations.

All of these players have left an indelible mark on the NFL and have set the standard for future punters to follow. Their ability to consistently pin opposing teams deep in their own territory, their consistency, accuracy, and longevity are a testament to their greatness. They were known for their ability to make a difference in the field position and for their clutch performances in crucial moments. They have been a valuable asset to their teams and their contributions to the game will always be remembered.

