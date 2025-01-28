Top 5 greatest QB performances in Super Bowl history feat. Tom Brady in 2017

The Super Bowl is the biggest stage of each NFL season as the world is watching to see who will be the season's champion. It comes with more pressure than any other situation, especially for quarterbacks, who are always in the spotlight.

Here are five of them who rose to the occasion in the greatest of ways.

Best Super Bowl QB performances in NFL history

Super Bowl QBs

#5 - Phil Simms in 1987

Phil Simms turned in one of the most efficient performances in NFL history, including a Super Bowl record by completing 88 percent of his passes. This resulted in 268 yards and three touchdowns to three different players. He also completed all 10 of his passes in the second half of the game. He was the key to the New York Giants defeating the Denver Broncos by a 39-20 score.

#4 - Patrick Mahomes in 2024

Patrick Mahomes only threw two touchdown passes in the Kansas City Chiefs' 25-22 rematch victory against the San Francisco 49ers, but one of them was in overtime. He led five scoring drives after halftime, including a game-tying drive at the end of regulation and a game-winner in overtime. He racked up 333 passing yards and 66 rushing yards in the legendary performance.

#3 - Joe Montana in 1990

Joe Montana set then all-time records when he won his fourth ring and third Super Bowl MVP award when the San Francisco 49ers dominated the Denver Broncos by a 55-10 score, the most lopsided in the game's history. He did so by throwing for 297 yards and five touchdowns, despite sitting out for most of the fourth quarter.

#2 - Steve Young in 1995

Steve Young set a Super Bowl record with six touchdown passes in the San Francisco 49ers' 49-26 dismantling of the San Diego Chargers. Three of his touchdowns went to Jerry Rice as Young turned in 325 passing yards and also led all players in the contest with 49 rushing yards.

#1 - Tom Brady in 2017

Tom Brady turned in many memorable moments during his NFL career as the GOAT, but none were more iconic than his unlikely comeback victory. He famously trailed the Atlanta Falcons 28-3 late in the third quarter before picking apart Dan Quinn's defense to win the game 34-28 for the Patriots in overtime. He completed 43 of his 62 passes for 466 yards and two touchdowns along the way.

