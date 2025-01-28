Top 5 legendary WRs who never won a Super Bowl feat. Randy Moss and more

Wide receivers are a key component of an NFL team's offense. An elite wide receiver can do wonders for a quarterback's confidence, while a mediocre wideout could give an opposition immense confidence entering a game.

In modern times, we've seen wide receivers take over Super Bowl games and give their sides the win. Recent examples include Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams and Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots.

With that in mind, let's look at a handful of legendary wide receivers who excelled in the regular season but failed to win a ring before the end of their illustrious professional football careers.

Top 5 legendary WRs who never won a Super Bowl

5. Wes Welker – San Diego Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and Denver Broncos

Wes Welker has the distinction of catching passes from Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, arguably the two greatest quarterbacks of all time. However, he retired from the game without a Super Bowl ring.

Walker got to the big game three times (twice with Brady and once with Manning). However, he won none of those games and retired as one of the best wideouts to never lift the Lombardi Trophy.

4. Andre Johnson - Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Tennessee Titans

Did Andre Johnson's loyalty to the Houston Texans cost him a chance to win a Super Bowl ring? Maybe. But does the Hall of Fame wide receiver regret spending his prime in Houston? It's unlikely.

Andre Johnson earned legendary status with the Houston Texans, enjoying a long tenure with the franchise.

3. Calvin Johnson - Detroit Lions

Calvin Johnson had the body of a Greek god, and it looked like he was sculpted just to play football. The Detroit Lions drafted him in 2007, and he played his entire professional football career with the Lions.

Johnson's Lions weren't a playoff contender but more a Super Bowl-chasing franchise. The best they did was an 11-5 regular-season record in 2014. Unsurprisingly, Johnson retired early, knowing that the Lions would never cross the big game hump.

2. Terrell Owens - San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, and Cincinnati Bengals

Terrell Owens wasn't everyone's cup of tea when he played in the league, but could he catch a football. At the time of his retirement, T.O. was second in career receiving yards and third in all-time receiving touchdowns. However, he retired in 2010 without a Super Bowl ring.

The closest he got was Super Bowl XXXIX when his Eagles lost to the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots. So much for playing with a broken leg and torn ankle ligament in the big game.

1. Randy Moss - Minnesota Vikings, Raiders, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers

Randy Moss is the greatest wide receiver to never win a Super Bowl ring. In fact, he's arguably the greatest offensive player to never win a ring, period.

Moss was dynamite on the Gridiron during his heyday. He was fast, could jump with the best of them, and his football IQ was off the charts. However, he never won a ring in an illustrious professional football career. The closest he got was Super Bowl XLII when the Patriots got upset by the New York Giants.

