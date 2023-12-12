Top 5 ManningCast moments from Week 14 Monday Night Football

The ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning is one of the more humorous experiences a football player can have.

Featuring a bevy of guests, it never fails to deliver humor - a trait that the former Indianapolis Colt and Denver Bronco loved to display when he was not destroying opposing team on the gridiron.

The latest episode, which covered a New York Giants-Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins-Tennessee Titans doubleheader, had four guests: comedian Nate Bargadze, former Titans players (and current podcast hosts) Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, and current Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Here are the five best moments from that episode.

5) Kirk Cousins' chain

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

Even as he sits at home with an Achilles tear, Kirk Cousins refuses to vanish from the spotlight.

The Minnesota Vikings' main quarterback took the opportunity to discuss his rehab and flaunt one of the gold chains that have made him a memetic icon. The chain appears at the end of this clip, and he is very proud of it:

4) Tommy DeVito's nickname

Green Bay Packers v New York Giants

Is Tommy DeVito the savior of the New York Giants?

The rookie quarterback was very effecient with the few passes he got to attempt - 17/21 completed and one touchdown. And when the Giants play well, Eli Manning will be pleased.

However, his choice of nickname leaves something to be desired: Tommy Cutlets. DeVito likes it, though; and with win no. 3 in the books, he will hope to continue maximizing those "cutlets".

3) Tommy DeVito's dapper-looking agent

Tommy DeVito's sharply-dress agent appears on the ManningCast

Speaking of Tommy DeVito, his agent was spotted on the field with a very interesting choice of clothing.

Sports agents usually wear one of two things: smart casual attire, or a business suit. This particular one, however, decided to don a fedora hat a la The Godfather. And the Mannings could not help but be drawn:

2) Mike McDaniel chat

Tennessee Titans v Miami Dolphins

Like all coaches, Mike McDaniel is a very busy man. He has to spend days on end engineering and orhestrating the Miami Dolphins, and more particularly their high-octane offense.

But Peyton Manning did something unthinkable: successfully chat with him on text. Their exchange was revealed on the ManningCast for all to revel at:

Peyton: “Any chance I can talk to you for 10 minutes on sat or Sunday about game mon nite. Eli and I have your game. Short and sweet. hang up after 10 mins!”

McDaniel: “um [expletive] yes you’re [expletive] Payton Manning bro.”

1) Peyton Manning's butt talk

Peyton Manning mentions old teammate Jeff Saturday in a butt-centric conversation

It began with the Seattle Seahawks-New York Giants coverage; now it has bled over to the Tennessee Titans-Miami Dolphins.

While Nate Bargadze was onscreen for the coverage of that game, Peyton Manning started discussing buttocks, even mentioning his old center:

"I knew Jeff Saturday's butt cheeks as well as anybody. You don't want to use blindfold and butt cheeks together very often."

Even in retirement, "The Sheriff" still loves his humor...