Top 5 networks to stream NFL games for Week 11 - Paid and free

NFL fans are always seeking alternative ways to watch games each week, especially the non-primetime matchups. If you have cable with a sports package, then you are set, and you don't have to worry about finding streams. However, more and more NFL fans are leaving traditional cable behind and streaming all games. The difficult part comes from only being able to view certain games on certain streams and some networks are way more expensive than cable.

There are dozens, maybe even hundreds, of different networks to stream the NFL on. Some are better than others, and it is tough to choose the right one, more so if you have to pay for the service of the network. Don't sweat it, as here are the top five networks to stream NFL games on for Week 11, both free and the ones you have to pay to use.

NFL live stream: How to watch NFL Week 11 games online?

FuboTV

FuboTV is a paid service that broadcasts TV channels and specializes in streaming sports. FuboTV's base package includes the main networks that host NFL games, including CBS, FOX, NBC, and ESPN. The NFL Network is also included, along with NFL Redzone (with additional charges). FuboTV's most popular package is $64.99 per month with over 100+ channels, including every channel to watch all NFL games available in your area. Similar to cable, FuboTV's channels have blackouts and you may not be able to watch games outside of your area.

YouTubeTV

YouTubeTV is growing in popularity and is another alternative to cable. Their base package includes the usual NFL channels (NBC, ESPN, CBS, FOX) and also has blackouts. The NFL Network and NFL Redzone are also available through additional add-ons. The price for YouTubeTV is $64.99 for over 85 channels. It also includes unlimited could DVR storage and rewind/fast-forward/pause capability.

NFL Sunday Ticket

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Disney is negotiating with the NFL to put Sunday Ticket on ESPN+. wp.me/pbBqYq-c617 Disney is negotiating with the NFL to put Sunday Ticket on ESPN+. wp.me/pbBqYq-c617

The NFL Sunday Ticket is the best option around, although it is only available through DirectTV. However, it allows you to stream every NFL game on multiple screens at once with no blackouts. No matter where you are located, you have access to every game. In addition, there is the Fantasy Zone and RedZone features, which allow you keep an eye on your fantasy football team while watching the game and you can watch every scoring drive. This is the best option out there, even though it is sort of restricted outside of DirectTV customers (for now).

NFL App

The NFL app is a quick and simple way to stream NFL games each week, and it's absolutely free. There are still blackouts, similar to FuboTV and YouTubeTV, but you don't have to go searching through channels to find the game. All games available in your area are in one place and you can easily switch between them.

Individual Network Apps

If you have some sort of cable or television provider, you can also stream the games on each network's app. ESPN, NBC, CBS, and FOX each have their own apps where you can watch live TV. It takes longer to switch between games but this is more convenient if you only want to watch specific games in your area. With a cable or television provider, the apps are free to download.

Edited by Piyush Bisht