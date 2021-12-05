Top 5 NFL backup quarterbacks of all-time

It must be one of the most unenviable positions on the football field: the backup quarterback. It involves none of the upsides of being a starting quarterback. As a backup quarterback, you don't get as many reps as a starter.

Backup quarterbacks are often thrown into games in the most difficult moments, when the starter has gone down injured or the team is trailing badly, for example.

But even under trying circumstances, backup quarterbacks have come in and defied all the odds. There have been those who have been incredibly consistent as backup quarterbacks, but we are not interested in delving into detailed statistics.

What we are instead looking for are those backup quarterbacks who have had the most impact coming in as a starter. We are ignoring players like Kurt Warner, who began as backups, but took over as starter before the regular season, or Tom Brady who, though he began as a backup quarterback, has established himself as the greatest starting quarterback of all time.

We have put in some of our best picks on this list. Let us know if you agree.

The top backup quarterbacks of all time

#5 - Trent Dilfer

When Trent Dilfer signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2000, he was the backup quarterback to Tony Banks. But after the Ravens went without an offensive touchdown for four weeks, the losses being limited to just two consecutive because of a dominant defense, Trent Dilfer was brought in.

He did not make an immediate impact as they lost their first game with him as their starting quarterback. But that proved to be their last loss as they won all their remaining games to finish 12-4 and make it to the playoffs as a wild-card entry.

They won all three of their playoff games and then defeated the New York Giants 34-7 to win the Super Bowl.

Even though the defense is credited with the win, and rightly so, Trent Dilfer was a superb game manager and stabilized the team. But it was not enough to earn him a new contract and he was released after the season.

#4- Nick Foles

It is fair to say that Nick Foles was not the most sought after quarterback in 2017, when he returned to the Philadelphia Eagles for his second stint. But an injury to Carson Wentz allowed him to take over during the season and the rest is history.

He came in during Week 14 and led the team to victory over the Los Angeles Rams, which sealed the divisional title. He won games over the next two weeks as well, before playing a limited role in their loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the final game of the regular season.

In the playoffs, he led the Eagles to victory in the divisional round and the NFC Championship game against the Atlanta Falcons and the Minnesota Vikings, respectively. He was then named Super Bowl MVP as the Eagles beat the Patriots 41-33 to clinch the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history.

