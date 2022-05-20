Top 5 NFL franchises with the best QB trios (2022)

The NFL QB deck was shuffled, once again, during the 2022 offseason, and some teams now have deeper QB rooms to go along with it now on the other side of all the wheeling and dealing.

Some squads now have multiple options in their backfield that are capable of starting under center this upcoming season, while others have fortified depth behind longstanding established options.

Here are the Top 5 NFL franchises with the best QB trios during the 2022 season

The Steelers could potentially have several starter-level QBs

#5 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, Pittsburgh needs to pick up the pieces and figure out who is the ideal starting signal-caller for the Steelers moving forward in 2022 and beyond.

The latter question is one that the team hopes will be answered with the No. 18 2022 NFL Draft pick, Kenny Pickett. Pitt's 2021 ACC Player of the Year has been knocked for his hand-size but not for his past performances dominating the NCAA en route to a conference championship in college football's third strongest conference.

Elsewhere, former 2017 No. 2 NFL Draft pick Mitch Trubisky is being given a shot to bridge the gap between the Roethlisberger era and whatever is next. For all we know, it could be Trubisky, who is still just 27 years old. Mason Rudolph, who has been tested by the black and yellow as a potential "Big Ben" replacement, is also an option. Both Rudolph and Trubisky have winning records as starters in their careers.

Tom Brady anchors the Bucs QB room

#4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It's just about totally fair to say that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on this list solely because of Tom Brady's singular dominance for the past two decades plus. That said, there's a bit of credit to be passed around to the options behind him.

New signee Blaine Gabbert began his career in such a disappointing fashion with the Jacksonville Jaguars that his QB credentials were immediately questioned, but he has settled into a backup role nicely throughout his seven years since playing in northeast Florida.

Behind him, former Gators QB Kyle Trask, one of the last symbols of success during the Dan Mullen era in Gainesville, enters a second season of instructional learning behind Brady. That has boosted the likes of Matt Cassel and Jimmy Garropolo in the past, so Trask gets the confidence vote here as well.

The Packers have a potentially potent 1-2 punch at QB

#3 - Green Bay Packers

Kurt Benkert gets to be the beneficiary of a being a part of a quarterback group in Green Bay that has two first-round NFL Draft picks on the roster. Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love represent a 1-2 punch so potent at the top of the Packers QB depth chart that the third guy behind them is irrelevant.

Rodgers' resume speaks for itself at this point (Super Bowl XLV MVP, 4x NFL regular season MVP, 4x First-team All-Pro). Love twice surpassed 3,400 passing yards at Utah State.

One day, Love is projected take the reins at QB in Green Bay, but it's possible the talented gunslinger doesn't wait out the end of Rodgers' prime, which doesn't seem all too imminent at this point.

Teddy Bridgewater will be Tua's injury insurance in 2022

#2 - Miami Dolphins

Once upon a time, Teddy Bridgewater was a legitimate starting-level QB in the NFL, leading the Minnesota Vikings to double-digit wins in 2015. He filled in admirably in New Orleans as a spot starter (5-1 overall in two seasons), struggled as Cam Newton's replacement during the 2020 pandemic-stricken season in Carolina, and went .500 last year leading the Denver Broncos.

He is currently the injury insurance for incumbent starter Tua Tagovaiola, who has not proven to be healthy enough to get through a single season as a professional yet.

The Dolphins could also have something on their hands with 2022 NFL Draft seventh-rounder Skylar Thompson out of Kansas State. A ceiling as a Brian Hoyer-esque career backup isn't out of the question for the former Wildcat.

As long as the Browns have Baker Mayfield on the roster, their QB room is elite on paper

#1 - Cleveland Browns

As long as Baker Mayfield is on the Browns roster, Cleveland has to be considered the strongest quarterbacking group in the entire NFL. While Deshaun Watson's arrival will almost certainly spell the end of the Mayfield era in Cleveland, the depth chart won't suffer until the 2018 No. 1 NFL Draft pick is out of town for good.

Behind both Watson -- who very well could miss a portion of the 2022 NFL season with his punishment still yet to be named -- and Mayfield is former Colts starter Jacoby Brissett.

Who starts under center come opening week against the Carolina Panthers is unclear, as yet, but the Browns have, on paper, the most depth at the position of any franchise in the league.

