Top 5 NFL Offensive Guards of All Time

Offensive guards are often the unsung heroes of the offensive line, but they play a crucial role in protecting the quarterback and opening up running lanes.

These players have to be strong, agile and technically sound to excel in their positions. Let's take a look at the top offensive guards in NFL history:

Best NFL offensive guards

Here're the top five in league history:

#1 John Hannah

John Hannah, New England Patriots

Hannah, who played for the New England Patriots from 1973 to 1985, was known for his strength, technique, and durability.

He was a nine-time Pro Bowler and seven-time first-team All-Pro and was named in the NFL's 1970s All-Decade Team and NFL 100th Anniversary All Time Team. He was a key contributor in the Patriots' playoff appearances in 1976,1978, 1982 and 1985.

#2 Larry Allen

Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers - September 25, 2005

Allen, who played for the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers from 1994 to 2007, was known for his incredible strength, power, and agility.

He was an 11-time Pro Bowler and a seven-time first-team All-Pro and was named in the NFL's 1990s and 2000s All-Decade Team. He was a key contributor to the Cowboys' Super Bowl wins in the 1990s.

Jon Machota @jonmachota Watching the Cowboys’ fifth Super Bowl win. Jan. 28, 1996 at Sun Devil Stadium. Larry Allen setting the tone early with this block on Steelers All-Pro LB Greg Lloyd Watching the Cowboys’ fifth Super Bowl win. Jan. 28, 1996 at Sun Devil Stadium. Larry Allen setting the tone early with this block on Steelers All-Pro LB Greg Lloyd https://t.co/Qr6pV41acE

#3 Gene Upshaw

Gene Upshaw of the Raiders

Upshaw played for the Oakland Raiders from 1967 to 1981 and was known for his strength, technique, and consistency.

He was a seven-time Pro Bowler and a six-time first-team All-Pro and was named in the NFL's 1970s All-Decade Team. He was a key contributor to the Raiders' Super Bowl wins in 1977 and 1981.

#4 Bruce Matthews

Jeff Zgonina #90

Matthews played for the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans from 1983 to 2001 and was known for his longevity, consistency, and versatility.

He was a 14-time Pro Bowler and a seven-time first-team All-Pro. He was also named to the NFL's 1990s All-Decade Team. He was a key contributor in the Oilers/Titans’ playoff appearances in 1987,1991,1993 and 1999.

#5 Joe DeLamielleure

Joe DeLamielleure

DeLamielleure played guard for the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns from 1973 to 1985 and was known for his strength, technique, and versatility. He was a six-time Pro Bowler, and a three-time first-team All-Pro.

All these guards have left an indelible mark on the NFL and have set the standard for future offensive guards. Their strength, technique, agility, durability, consistency, and versatility have proven to be a testament to their skill.

Their achievements, including their pro-bowl selections, awards and records, have solidified their status as true legends of the game. Their legacies will continue to be remembered and celebrated for years to come.

