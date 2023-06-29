Top 5 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates for 2023 season 

Since its inception in 1967, the NFL has been recognizing outstanding offensive rookies with the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Historically, running backs have dominated, followed by wide receivers and quarterbacks. However, in the past two decades, the landscape has shifted. Quarterbacks have taken the spotlight, with running backs becoming less frequent winners.

Surprisingly, the past two years saw receivers claim the honor: Garrett Wilson of the Jets in 2022 and Ja'Marr Chase of the Bengals in 2021.

The 2023 season holds new prospects, and the following candidates emerge as likely contenders for Offensive Rookie of the Year, shaping the future of the game.

#5 Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers

Offensive Rookie WR Quentin Johnston

In the Chargers' receiving corps, Quentin Johnston has found himself in an advantageous position. Johnston's prospects for substantial opportunities are heightened by the age-related concerns and inconsistent availability of the Chargers' veteran pass catchers.

He will have the advantage of playing alongside one of the league's premier quarterbacks. Johnston's exceptional YAC ability fills a void in the Chargers' offense, which has been lacking in the Herbert era.

Demonstrating a combination of balance through contact and explosive agility akin to A.J. Brown, Johnston's integration into one of the NFL's most potent offenses further bolsters his candidacy for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

#4 Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions

Offensive Rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs exhibits remarkable speed and acceleration, evident in his impressive 5.6 yards per carry in the competitive SEC. At the combine, Gibbs displayed his speed by recording a 4.36-second 40-yard dash, surpassing recently drafted receivers like Darnell Mooney and Christian Olave.

During his time at Alabama, Gibbs demonstrated his electrifying abilities, accumulating 1,370 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns in 2022. The offensive rookie, backed by Detroit's top-tier O-line, will thrive, displaying his first-round talent in ample opportunities within the team's offense.

#3 Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings

Offensive Rookie WR Jordon Addison

The Vikings' pass-oriented offensive approach is evident through Kirk Cousins' consistent production of 4,200+ yards and 29+ touchdowns in the past three seasons.

If Addison can swiftly grasp the team's offensive scheme, he has a promising opportunity to immediately contribute to Minnesota's potent offensive arsenal. As the league's top wide receiver, Justin Jefferson's reputation ensures that the USC offensive rookie won't face double coverage or elite cornerbacks.

Addison's remarkable performance at Pitt, with 100 receptions for nearly 1,600 yards, earned him the prestigious Biletnikoff Award at the age of 19 in 2021.

#2 Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons

Offensive Rookie RB Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson brings a diverse skill set to the NFL. Given the uncertain quarterback situation, head coach Arthur Smith will have numerous ways to utilize his rookie running back.

Demonstrating dominance in the Big 12, Robinson recorded 1,580 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns with an impressive average of 6.1 yards per carry.

Benefiting from the attention commanded by receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts, Robinson will capitalize on favorable defensive alignments, making significant gains against opposing secondaries.

Considering the circumstances, Robinson emerges as a strong contender on this list.

#1 Bryce Young, QB, Panthers

Offensive Rookie QB Bryce Young

We must conclude our list with Young as a top contender. The Panthers boast a talented roster, led by a former NFL quarterback Frank Reich as their coach, and a promising offensive line featuring standout left tackle Ickey Ekwonu.

As the No. 1 overall pick, Young is expected to start from Week 1. The Panthers' receiving corps has undergone changes, losing D.J. Moore but acquiring Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark and Jonathan Mingo.

Facing weaker opponents in the NFC South and AFC South, along with a favorable schedule, Young's talent and circumstances make him the ORTY frontrunner.

