5 NFL teams with the highest workout bonuses in 2021

As NFL pre-season programs got underway this week, the topic of workout bonuses once again hit the news. Aaron Rodgers' situation in Green Bay, for example, has put the spotlight on NFL players with bonuses connected to organized team activities (OTAs).

While these payments are used to encourage players to attend OTAs, some NFL teams don’t use workout bonuses at all. Instead, they use workout de-escalators that reduce a player’s salary if they fail to attend the teams’ workouts.

On that note, we take a look at the five NFL teams with the highest workout bonuses.

#1 Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers lead the way in workout bonuses. They are paying $5,065,000 to 19 players in 2021. That averages out to $266,579 per player but in the Packers’ case, one player receives a massive sum.

The NFL player with the largest bonus

Defensive end Za’darius Smith will receive $750,000 in bonus money for attending the team’s workouts. It’s the largest payment in the entire league.

#2 Jacksonville Jaguars

The owners of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Khan family, are known for splashing the cash. So it’s no surprise to see the Jags at No. 2 on the list. Jacksonville are paying $3,725,000 to 24 players on their squad. That averages out to $155,208 per player.

#3 Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots

AFC North champions the Buffalo Bills are paying workout bonuses to 28 of their players in 2021. The Bills shell out a whopping $3,172,000 which averages out to $113,304 per player. However, certain players may receive more, depending on their contract.

#4 Kansas City Chiefs

After making back-to-back Super Bowls, the Kansas City Chiefs continue motivating their players with workout bonuses.

This year they are scheduled to pay out $3,053,000 to 25 of their team members. That averages out to $122,120 for each player; not a bad amount to show up for training sessions.

#5 Carolina Panthers

The team is in the midst of an offseason unlike any other.



So we're going to show it to you like never before 👀https://t.co/TPwGUxhp2K — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 26, 2021

The rebuilding Carolina Panthers occupy fifth spot on the list of NFL teams paying the most in workout bonuses this year. The franchise is paying $1,925,000 to seven of its players.

Those NFL players will receive on average $275,000 each. The Panthers will be hoping that these bonuses can help them to a better record in 2021.

(All figures sourced from Over the Cap).