Top 5 offensive lineman in 2024 NFL Draft feat. Joe Alt

The 2024 NFL Draft is quickly approaching as it is set to begin on Thursday, April 25th in Detroit, Michigan. With the 2023 season officially in the books, all teams can now turn their focus to improving their rosters as much as possible during the offseason. The upcoming draft is one of the best ways to do so with a brand-new class of prospects.

Offensive linemen are always among the most popular targets in the early portions of each NFL Draft. Finding elite value in this position can quietly make a massive impact on any team's overall offensive production. Here are the five best offensive line prospects in the year's draft class.

Best OL targets in the 2024 NFL Draft

OL Joe Alt

#5 - JC Latham, Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson have consistently sent top prospects to the NFL Draft in many different positions as they are one of the most consistently reliable college football programs in the country. JC Latham is their best offensive lineman this year and he is monstrous at 6'6 and 360 pounds. He is an elite run blocker and has shown versatility as well, playing as both a tackle and a guard.

#4 - Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State Beavers

Taliese Fuaga exclusively played as an offensive tackle during his college football career with the Oregon State Beavers. He was one of the most consistently dominant players in his position, allowing just one sack in his past two years as an every-game starter, while also excelling as a run-blocker.

#3 - Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State Nittany Lions

During the leadup to the NFL Draft last year, Olumuyiwa Fashanu appeared to be on his way to being one of the top offensive linemen in the draft class. He instead opted to return to the Penn State Nittany Lions, where he had another excellent season and solidified his potential value. A case can be made that he could be a top-ten pick this year with a strong performance at the NFL Combine.

#2 - Troy Fautanu, Washington Huskies

Troy Fautanu won the Morris Trophy for the 2023 college football season by being voted as the best overall offensive lineman in the competitive Pac-12 conference. What's even more impressive is that he did so spending much of his time playing as a guard, but tackle may still be his best position, as he averaged less than one pressure per game allowed when playing in the position.

#1 - Joe Alt, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Joe Alt fits the typical profile of a pass-protecting left tackle that many NFL teams target during the NFL Draft each year. It's one of the most valuable positions on any roster, and Alt is the most proven asset as a pass blocker in this draft class. In 33 career starts for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, he allowed just 16 total pressures or less than half of a pressure per game.