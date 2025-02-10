Top 5 Philadelphia Eagles free agents whose exits could hamstring Philadelphia in 2025 ft. Zack Baun, Brandon Graham, and more

The Philadelphia Eagles have defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles ran out victors at 40-22 in a scintillating game at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The victory earned the Eagles their second big game win in their illustrious history and will see them host the first game in the upcoming regular season. Hence, ahead of the 2025/26 season, let's look at five Philadelphia Eagles free agents whose exits could affect their title defense.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top five Philadelphia Eagles free agents whose exits could hamstring Philadelphia in 2025

1. Zack Baun, Linebacker

Zack Baun enjoyed the best season of his five-year career in 2024. The All-Pro linebacker was instrumental in the Eagles' NFC East title win, and he continued his dominant performances in the postseason. Baun had a solid showing in the Super Bowl, amassing seven tackles, one interception, and one pass deflection.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Hence, the Eagles must offer him a significant pay rise to get him to continue his career in Philly. Baun makes the team's defense significantly better and looks like an elite fit in the locker room.

2. Josh Sweat, Edge Rusher

Josh Sweat might have earned himself a new bumper contract following his Super Bowl LIX performance. The veteran rusher relentlessly pressured Patrick Mahomes in the contest and came out with a stat line of 2.5 sacks and six tackles.

Sweat is a key part of the Philadelphia Eagles' pass rush, and he'll be a significant loss if the two parties fail to agree on a deal. Furthermore, Sweat will be in high demand around the league as elite pass rushers are at a premium in today's NFL.

Expand Tweet

3. Brandon Graham, Edge Rusher

Brandon Graham is a certified Philadelphia Eagles legend. The former Pro Bowler has spent his entire 15-year career with the Eagles and can boast of contributing to both Super Bowl triumphs.

However, there are strong indications that Super Bowl LIX will be his last game in the NFL. The Eagles won the game, and the iconic edge rusher could retire as a Super Bowl champion. His departure would sting as he's one of the biggest presences in the locker room and a top-notch player at his position when fit.

4. Mekhi Becton, Guard

Mekhi Becton is a starting guard for the newly minted Super Bowl champs and a major part of the team's offensive line. He was great in the regular season and enters free agency in a great position.

It's important that the Eagles re-sign Becton due to his development as a starting-caliber right guard. Finding a replacement via the free agency market might be too costly, and there aren't many elite guards available late in the upcoming draft.

5. Avonte Maddox, Cornerback

Avonte Maddox is a backup cornerback for Nick Sirianni's team. He is a versatile weapon in the secondary and has spent his entire career with the Eagles.

The Pittsburgh product has started in roughly half of the games he's played in as an Eagle. Hence, the front office must reach an agreement with the player, who has proved efficient in his role for the past seven seasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.