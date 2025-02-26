Top 5 players with most bench press reps at NFL combine ft. Stephen Paea

The 2025 NFL Combine has been the talk of the town, with the four-day drills beginning from Thursday onward. This year's event has seen 329 athletes get invites to showcase their talent and skill at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

One of the top drills at the Combine that tests an athlete's strength is the bench press and generally, this is where the offensive and defensive linemen flaunt their expertise. In this workout, athletes need to lie on a bench and press a weight of 225 pounds upward using dumbbells.

On that note, here are the five players who have recorded the most bench press reps in Combine history.

5 players with most bench press reps at NFL Combine

Former New York Giants OL Mitch Petrus - Source: Getty

=#5. Mitch Petrus, OL

Petrus did 45 bench press reps at the Combine in 2010. The New York Giants drafted the offensive lineman in the second round that year. The late Petrus also played briefly for the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans in the 2012 season.

=#5. Mike Kudla, DE

Kudla recorded 45 bench press reps at the 2006 Combine. The former Ohio State defensive end went undrafted but was signed to the Pittsburgh Steelers' squad later that year.

The late Kudla also tried out with the Green Bay Packers in January 2007 and the Miami Dolphins in November later that year. However, he never played in the NFL.

=#5. Leif Larsen, DT

Larsen tallied 45 bench press reps during his drill at the 2000 NFL Combine. The Buffalo Bills drafted the Norwegian defensive tackle in the sixth round later that year. He played two years in the big league and also competed professionally in shot put and as a boxer.

#2. Stephen Paea, DT

Paea did 49 bench press reps at the 2011 Combine. The Chicago Bears drafted the New Zealand defensive tackle in the second round later that year. Paea also played one season each with the then-Washington Redskins (2015), Cleveland Browns (2016) and Dallas Cowboys (2017).

#1. Justin Ernest, DT

Ernest holds the record for the most bench press reps at the NFL Combine, having done 51 in 1999. However, the defensive tackle still went undrafted, before being signed to the New Orleans Saints' practice squad later that year. Ernest was cut before the 1999 season and never played in the big league.

