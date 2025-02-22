Top 5 players Giants should target in 2025 free agency feat. Jevon Holland, Charvarius Ward, and more

The New York Giants finished the 2024/25 NFL season with a 3-14 record. Their only wins came against the Browns, Seahawks and Colts. Hence, the Giants have a lot to do in the offseason to be competitive in 2025.

Ad

With that in mind, here's a handful of elite free agents that Brian Daboll's team should target this offseason.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top five players the New York Giants should target in 2025 free agency

5. Talanoa Hufanga, Safety

Talanoa Hufanga has dealt with injuries in the past two seasons, and he's set to be a free agent after a mixed spell with the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have loads of key players set to enter free agency, so it's unlikely that Hufanga will get a new deal.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

That gives the Giants the chance to bolster their secondary with a player with a lot to prove. Hufanga could join on a prove-it deal, while the Giants use the bulk of their cap space on other pressing positions.

4. Russell Wilson, Quarterback

The New York Giants have the third pick in the draft and will likely select Shedeur Sanders with that pick. That'll be a masterstroke of a selection, pairing Sanders and Malik Nabers for potentially the next decade.

Ad

However, the Giants need a proven winner in the quarterback room to mentor Sanders during his rookie season. That's where 10-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson comes in.

Wilson has been a starting quarterback in the NFL for over a decade, and he still has some zip left in his arm. The Giants should pursue him and get him in on a one- or two-year deal this offseason.

3. Teven Jenkins, Right Guard

Ad

The Giants' issues at guard are well-documented. They are part of extensive offensive line problems that have plagued the franchise for years.

Signing Teven Jenkins in free agency could instantly sort their right guard vacancy. Plus, Jenkins could be a potential Pro Bowler if he stays fit.

Expand Tweet

Ad

2. Charvarius Ward, Cornerback

The New York Giants secondary had gaping holes in the 2024/25 season, contributing to their poor season record. We've already suggested a decent stop-gap safety in free agency. Hence, it's time to look at an elite cornerback.

Charvarius Ward could be that lockdown cornerback for the Giants. He'll be testing free agency after a solid run with the San Francisco 49ers, and Brian Daboll's side should do everything within their power to get him on the roster.

Ad

1. Jevon Holland, Safety

Jevon Holland is the best safety in free agency, and he's fresh off four impressive seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Holland is a menace in coverage and can be a factor on all three levels of the Gridiron.

Signing Jevon Holland in free agency could set up the Giants' secondary for the foreseeable future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.