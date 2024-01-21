This week the NFL announced their International Pathway Program Class of 2024. This initiative was established back in 2017 to help players who didn't go through the traditional college route in the US to have a shot at making a career in the NFL. This provides a platform for elite athletes from around the world to showcase their skills with the aim of making an NFL roster.

These players can come from a variety of sports, including rugby, track, Gaelic football and Australian football. Since its inception in 2017, 37 players have signed with NFL teams, with five making active rosters (Jordan Mailata, Efe Obada, Jakob Johnson, Sammis Reyes and David Bada).

The class of 2024 will begin training at the IMG Academy in the US this month, before having the chance to impress NFL scouts in March.

NFL executive vice president of international, club business and major events Peter O'Reilly said in a statement:

"We are thrilled to welcome the International Player Pathway program Class of 2024. As we focus on the global growth of the game, expanding international talent within the NFL is critical — connecting our sport with fans across the world.

"The 2024 program participants are an elite, diverse group of athletes and we look forward to following their journeys in the months ahead."

Let's take a look at the top five players of this year's class:

Top 5 players on the NFL's 2024 International Pathway Program

#5 - Patrick Murtagh, Australia

VFL Rd 15 - Coburg v Gold Coast

Australian Patrick Murtagh will once again be in the International Player Program after also making the 2023 list. Murtaugh was assigned to the Detroit Lions before having to pull out due to injury.

He impressed scouts during the international scouting combine in London back in 2023, with many commenting on his excellent athleticism and ball-tracking ability. Murtagh will get another chance to impress in 2024 as he aims to make it as a tight end in the NFL.

#4 - Praise Olatoke, Nigeria/Scotland

European Athletics U20 Championships Boras 2019 - Day 2

Nigerian-born and Scottish-raised Praise Olatoke will be looking to turn heads during the upcoming International Player Pathway Program. The speedster who can run 100m in just 10.53 seconds, was named Scotland's Under 20s Athlete of the Year back in 2019.

Olatoke will be hoping to make the switch to wide receiver, having represented Ohio State's track and field team - meaning he has experience in the United States which many of this class are lacking.

#3 - Rory Beggan, Ireland

Another player hoping to make it in the NFL is Irishman Rory Beggan. Beggan is a Gaelic footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for the Scotstown and the Monaghan county team. He was named a GAA All-Star in 2018 and has won eight Monaghan Senior Football Championships to date, and hopes to become an NFL kicker/punter.

Beggan told the "Pro Football Ireland" podcast:

"I don't want to go over there and live two or three years in the practice roster and not make a good chop at it. I want to be in the top 32 kickers in the world. That's why I'm going here. I want to succeed. I want to be the best. I wouldn't have made that decision if I wasn't full throttle."

#2 - Harry Mallinder, England

Northampton Saints v Harlequins - Gallagher Premiership Rugby

Another man swapping the sport for American football is England rugby player Harry Mallinder. Mallinder captained the England team to success at the Under 20 World Cup back in 2016 but has failed to make an appearance for the senior side.

His most recent team, Ricoh Black Rams, plays in Japan but Mallinder has quit the sport for a chance to become an NFL kicker/punter.

Mallinder told The Independent:

"I think it is something I've always been fascinated by. Obviously it was quite a long shot and there was no real opportunity there for a long time, but hearing about this, I thought why not give it a go."

#1 - Louis Rees-Zammit, Wales

Wales v Georgia - Rugby World Cup France 2023

Arguably the most recognizable name on the 2024 International Pathway Program list is Wales rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit. The 22-year-old Rees-Zammit played as a wing or full-back for the Wales National rugby team, as well as for Gloucester.

Rees-Zammit made 31 appearances for Wales, scoring 70 points and 69 appearances for Gloucester scoring 190 points.

Rees-Zammit is a speedster who has hopes of playing RB or WR in the NFL, and he has the intangibles as he's 6-foot-3 and 194lbs.

