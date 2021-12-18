Top 5 potential playoff matchups for the Packers and Aaron Rodgers

This may reportedly be Aaron Rodgers' final season with the Green Bay Packers. If that is to be true, Rodgers has certainly made this season one for the books.

On top of the drama that has unfolded about him lying about being unvaccinated, he is currently playing with a fractured toe, and the Packers are the number one seed in the NFC.

Rodgers has always been competitive and stated that he would be professional in his final season and now allows his inevitable exodus to be the focal point of the season. That being said, the Packers will certainly return to the playoffs.

Here are the top five potential playoff matchups for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Which potential playoff matchup is most exciting for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers?

Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals

#5 - Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have been going through some heavy ups and downs in their season, but Dak Prescott remains one of the best quarterbacks in the entire league. The same could be said for Aaron Rodgers.

The matchup could provide a look into a gunslinging showdown with both quarterbacks airing it out on either other's secondaries.

The Cowboys defense and Trevon Diggs could make things that much more difficult for Davante Adams, Aaron Jones and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The same could be said for the Packers with Rasul Douglas, who has logged back-to-back pick-sixes. This will be an exciting matchup all around.

#4 - Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers appear to be well on their way to a wild-card playoff berth. The team has certainly turned things around and could find their way into the playoffs and play the higher seeds should they make it past the wild-card round.

Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel vs. Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams would be a sight to see.

Both of those duos are some of the best in the entire league, and this game could turn into a back and forth touchdown affair. This potential playoff matchup might not be so much about defense but about who can outscore who.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by LeRon Haire