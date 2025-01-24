Top 5 QBs with the highest passer rating in NFL playoffs feat. Patrick Mahomes

Since the quarterback is frequently cited as the decisive factor in success or failure, they are also usually featured in the NFL playoffs' most memorable moments.

The performance of signal-callers becomes even more crucial in the playoffs as the stakes are much greater in these games. The quarterback's passer rating, which combines all of a player's passing contributions into a single figure to show effectiveness, is the biggest barometer of statistical performance.

Here, we'll examine the top five quarterbacks in the playoffs, based on their passer rating.

QBs with the highest passer rating in NFL playoffs history

#5 - Matthew Stafford (102.3)

Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

After being with the Detroit Lions for 12 seasons, Matthew Stafford was traded to the Los Angeles Rams, where he has now played for four seasons. Even though he performed better in Detroit, the veteran quarterback has had more success in the postseason in Los Angeles.

Stafford's playoff record while with the Lions was 0–3. His overall playoff record is now at 5-5, after winning five games with the Rams in the postseason. He also led them to a Super Bowl victory in his first season with the team.

Stafford's passer rating of 102.3 places him in fifth position in the playoffs.

#4 - Kurt Warner (102.8)

Former quarterback Kurt Warner looks on prior to a game - Source: Getty

Kurt Warner's nine playoff victories are an unquestionable accomplishment, even though he did not have the same level of consistent success throughout his career.

Warner is among the most lethal playoff players the league has ever seen at the position, all things considered. His three Super Bowl trips in 12 seasons are among the statistics that support that.

Warner has a stellar passer rating of 102.8 in postseason games with the Arizona Cardinals and the Rams.

#3 - Bart Starr (104.8)

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr - Source: Getty

During his career, Bart Starr completed 130 passes for 1,753 yards, 15 scores and three interceptions in 10 postseason games, earning him a passer rating of 104.8.

The Hall of Fame quarterback, who passed away in 2019, will always be recognized for his significant contribution to the Green Bay Packers' dynasty. He is also frequently acknowledged as one of the league's all-time best postseason performers.

#2 - Patrick Mahomes (105.6)

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

With three Super Bowl victories before his 30th birthday, Patrick Mahomes' résumé already ranks him among the greatest NFL postseason quarterbacks.

Only a hair behind the No. 1 on this list, Mahomes' 105.6 postseason passer rating is the second-highest of all quarterbacks with a minimum of 150 career playoff passes.

#1 - Baker Mayfield (105.9)

Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Getty

In five playoff appearances over the course of his career, Baker Mayfield has a passer rating of 105.9. He has also amassed 1,338 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback completed 83.3% of his throws for 185 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in his most recent postseason game. That was against the Washington Commanders, earning a passer rating of 145.6.

In his five playoff games, he has exceeded a passer rating of 100 three times now. However, Mayfield is yet to advance past the divisional round of the playoffs in his career.

